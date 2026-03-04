Toxic Release Date Postponed: Yash’s Action Film Delayed Amid Israel-Iran Conflict; Check New Release Date as Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Gets Solo Release

Toxic: A Fairytale of Grown-Ups was expected to mark Kannada superstar Yash’s return to the big screen after a four-year hiatus. Originally scheduled to hit theaters on March 19, the film’s release has now been postponed to June due to rising tensions in the Middle East following the joint US-Israel strike on Iran, which has created uncertainty in the region.

Toxic Release Date Postponed

On Wednesday, March 4, the actor-producer shared an official statement from the makers of Toxic, confirming the film’s new release date. In the note, the team said, “Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups is a film we conceptualized with the vision to create cinema for a global audience. Filmed in Kannada and English, it is built with the conviction to connect with viewers both at home and across the world. After years of dedicated labour, we were excited to share our film with you all on the 19th of March. However, the current uncertainty, especially in the Middle East, has created a situation that impacts our goal to reach and connect with the widest possible audience.”

Toxic New Release Date

The statement further said that the filmmakers have chosen to delay the film’s release to June, hoping that the situation in the Middle East stabilizes by then. It noted that, keeping the interests of their partners and audiences in mind, the team had taken the difficult but well-considered decision to reschedule the release. The makers also thanked dans for their patience and continued support.







The statement ended with a new release date. “Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups will now be released in cinemas across the globe in English and Indian languages on 4th June 2026,” it read.

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film features an ensemble cast including Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth and Tara Sutaria. The high-octane action drama has already generated significant buzz since the release of its first look and teaser, both of which also sparked some controversy online.

