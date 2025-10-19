LIVE TV
Travis Scott Delhi Concert: Fein Hitmaker Gets Pulled By Indian Fans After Rapper Tries To Interact, What His Security Did Next Will Shock You- WATCH!

Travis Scott’s much-awaited Delhi concert saw brief chaos when fans tried to pull him closer near the stage barrier. Security swiftly handled the situation. The rapper’s energetic show at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium went viral, earning praise from fans across India.

American rapper Travis Scott's much-awaited concert in New Delhi witnessed a brief moment of chaos (PHOTO: X)
American rapper Travis Scott's much-awaited concert in New Delhi witnessed a brief moment of chaos (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: October 19, 2025 14:52:18 IST

There was a little bit of turmoil at Travis Scott’s much-awaited performance in New Delhi on Saturday evening, October 18. As the performer was addressing his audience near to the front barrier after he left the stage, the event occurred.

Excited fans tried to pull him closer toward the throng.

Travis Scott’s Delhi Concert Sees Brief Chaos

Security officers moved quickly to restore order in reply. The episode was over in few seconds. Originally performed at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, the performance has now gone viral on social media.

Fans are praising the rapper for his energetic performance and attempts to involve the audience. The opening act of the evening was Canadian rapper and singer Nav, who also received enormous applause from the Delhi crowd.

Travis Scott’s Circus Maximus World Tour has a stop in Delhi; fans all around India had been looking forward his performance. Over two days, Saturday and Sunday, the Delhi shows will be presented.

ANI reported that between 1,200 and 1,800 Delhi Police officers and about 1,600 private security guards were protecting the scene to provide for safety and effective management.

Who is Travis Scott?

Known as Travis Scott, Jacques Bermon Webster II is an American rapper, singer, songwriter, and record producer noted for his genre-mixing approach to hip-hop and atmospheric production.

Born in Houston, Texas, on April 30, 1991, he gained notoriety for hits like “Goosebumps,” “Sicko Mode,” and “Highest in the Room.” With his 2018 album Astroworld’s global success, Scott made himself among the most famous figures in current hip-hop.

His upbeat shows and huge fan base have made him somewhat well-known. Apart from starting the record company Cactus Jack Records, he is a well-known personality in the fashion sector.

ALSO READ: Is Parineeti Chopra Welcoming Her First Baby With Raghav Chadha On Diwali? Actress Rushed To Hospital In Delhi

First published on: Oct 19, 2025 2:52 PM IST
