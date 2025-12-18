LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Epstein scandal names Lok Sabha Hyderabad Lulu Mall ghaziabad Imran Khan entertainment news Jaunpur murder case Indian Football Jared Isaacman Epstein scandal names Lok Sabha Hyderabad Lulu Mall ghaziabad Imran Khan entertainment news Jaunpur murder case Indian Football Jared Isaacman Epstein scandal names Lok Sabha Hyderabad Lulu Mall ghaziabad Imran Khan entertainment news Jaunpur murder case Indian Football Jared Isaacman Epstein scandal names Lok Sabha Hyderabad Lulu Mall ghaziabad Imran Khan entertainment news Jaunpur murder case Indian Football Jared Isaacman
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Epstein scandal names Lok Sabha Hyderabad Lulu Mall ghaziabad Imran Khan entertainment news Jaunpur murder case Indian Football Jared Isaacman Epstein scandal names Lok Sabha Hyderabad Lulu Mall ghaziabad Imran Khan entertainment news Jaunpur murder case Indian Football Jared Isaacman Epstein scandal names Lok Sabha Hyderabad Lulu Mall ghaziabad Imran Khan entertainment news Jaunpur murder case Indian Football Jared Isaacman Epstein scandal names Lok Sabha Hyderabad Lulu Mall ghaziabad Imran Khan entertainment news Jaunpur murder case Indian Football Jared Isaacman
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’ Trailer Out: Kartik–Ananya’s Rom-Com Wins Hearts, Fans Say ‘Itna Action Dekh Liya Tha, Finally ek…’

‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’ Trailer Out: Kartik–Ananya’s Rom-Com Wins Hearts, Fans Say ‘Itna Action Dekh Liya Tha, Finally ek…’

The trailer of Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri introduces Kartik Aaryan and Ananya Panday in a modern rom-com that blends humour, romance and social realities, exploring love, family expectations and evolving views on marriage.

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Trailer: Kartik–Ananya’s Rom-Com With a Social Pulse(Pc: X)
Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Trailer: Kartik–Ananya’s Rom-Com With a Social Pulse(Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: December 18, 2025 15:53:53 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’ Trailer Out: Kartik–Ananya’s Rom-Com Wins Hearts, Fans Say ‘Itna Action Dekh Liya Tha, Finally ek…’

Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri Trailer: The launch of ‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’ on the most awaited holiday has put an end to the suspense over the trailer finally. The alluring Kartik Aaryan portrays Ray and the stunning Ananya Panday depicts Rumi; thus, the film will be a colorful combination of laughter and tears. Sameer Vidwans is the director of the movie that focuses on the encounter of fate during a pleasant worldwide tour, at which the boy’s “mama’s boy” allure of Ray opposes the girl Rumi’s thirst for a classic, 90s-type love story.

You Might Be Interested In

However, the humorous exchanges soon change into a more serious plot, as the couple returns to the not-so-pleasant reality, which includes their families’ high expectations and the changing paradigms of modern-day marriage.

Cinematic Chemistry and Modern Dilemmas

The trailer clearly depicts a fresh and very different dynamic of the two main characters, revealing a relationship that is both funny and insecure. The film does not merely show the usual rom-com expressions of love of its characters, but it explores deeper issues instead. The main topic of the movie is the clash between personal freedom and the traditional union, thus raising questions about the social construct that marriage still makes more women sacrifice.

Ray’s character brings in a “Gen-Z green flag,” and at the same time, he challenges the outmoded domesticity while trying to keep his strong family ties. This whole background of social discussion makes the film not just a plain love story but a mirror of the current changing cultural scenario.

Festive Grandeur and Social Realism

The film, which is a product of Dharma Productions, is nothing less than a feast for the eyes since it transitions from the beautiful landscapes of Croatia to the comforting, down-to-earth setting of Indian homes. The presence of seasoned actors like Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta has granted the story a millennial touch by showcasing the conflict between the young couple from their parents’ point of view.



The picture raises the question of “hookup culture” versus “long-term commitment,” which will help it to not only attract the youth but also their parents. It has been planned to be the only film to be released on Christmas Day, December 25, 2025, thereby avoiding a box-office clash.

Also Read: Avatar: Fire And Ash Review: James Cameron Dazzles With Blazing Visuals, Emotions, And A Familiar Story Stretched Thin Yet Thrilling

First published on: Dec 18, 2025 2:36 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Ananya PandayKartik Aaryantu-meri-main-tera-main-tera-tu-meri

RELATED News

Emily In Paris Season 5 Ending Explained: Does Emily Pick Gabriel, Alfie, Or Someone New As Her Forever Love? The Twist Will Leave You Shocked

Security Gaps And Poor Management Exposed: Who Is Responsible When A Celebrity Gets Mobbed? A Look At Nidhhi Agerwal’s Case

‘Brainwashed, Peer Pressure’: Javed Akhtar Takes Bold Stand Against Burqa, Asks Why Should Women Be Ashamed Of Their Face

‘Dhurandhar’ Day 13 Box Office Collection: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R Madhavan starrer Film Dips Wednesday, Nears Rs 450 Cr India, Crosses Rs 600 Cr Worldwide

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: Amar Upadhyay Shocked By Six-Year Leap, Says ‘Mihir Betrays Tulsi Again’

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Mustafa Suleyman? Microsoft’s AI Chief Showers Praises On Sam Altman, Elon Musk As He Vows To Push Superintelligence

EPF Balance Check: How To Download Your UAN Passbook Online Step By Step- Everything You Need To Know

“Indian Diaspora Has Become Living Example Of Co-existence, Co-Operation”: PM Modi In Muscat

Jeffrey Epstein $600 Million Net Worth: How Did the Sex Offender Get So Rich?

Donald Trump’s Presidential Walk of Fame Mocks Obama, Biden As ‘Divisive’ And ‘Worst President In American History’

VB-G RAM G Bill Clears Lok Sabha, Replacing MGNREGA With 125-Day Job Guarantee: What’s New And What’s Changed | Explained

“Saw Bhagoda Meet Up Before GTA 6”: Lalit Modi and Vijay Mallya Slammed Online As They Party in London

Pakistan Hypocrisy Exposed: Dhurandhar Song Plays At Bilawal Bhutto’s Entry Amid Ban On Akshaye Khanna-Ranveer Singh Starrer

Confused Between OnePlus 15R And Oppo Reno 14 Pro? Here’s A Quick Comparison Before You End Up Spending Money

‘Tere Paise Mil Jayenge Kya?’ Gurugram Rapido Driver Beats Journalist With A Rod After Warning Not To Use His Phone

‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’ Trailer Out: Kartik–Ananya’s Rom-Com Wins Hearts, Fans Say ‘Itna Action Dekh Liya Tha, Finally ek…’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’ Trailer Out: Kartik–Ananya’s Rom-Com Wins Hearts, Fans Say ‘Itna Action Dekh Liya Tha, Finally ek…’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’ Trailer Out: Kartik–Ananya’s Rom-Com Wins Hearts, Fans Say ‘Itna Action Dekh Liya Tha, Finally ek…’
‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’ Trailer Out: Kartik–Ananya’s Rom-Com Wins Hearts, Fans Say ‘Itna Action Dekh Liya Tha, Finally ek…’
‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’ Trailer Out: Kartik–Ananya’s Rom-Com Wins Hearts, Fans Say ‘Itna Action Dekh Liya Tha, Finally ek…’
‘Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri’ Trailer Out: Kartik–Ananya’s Rom-Com Wins Hearts, Fans Say ‘Itna Action Dekh Liya Tha, Finally ek…’

QUICK LINKS