‘Undekhi: The Final Battle’ Trailer OUT: Crime Thriller Enters It’s Gripping Finale With Gautam Rode Joining The Cast, Adding Fresh Twists To The Unfolding Mystery

The makers of Undekhi have released the trailer of its final season, teasing a more intense and layered storyline as the show moves towards its conclusion. Set in Manali, the upcoming season raises the stakes with shifting power struggles, revenge, and a deeper battle for control within a violent world.

Power Struggle Deepens As Old Rivalries Return

The story continues with Papaji, played by Harsh Chhaya, attempting to regain dominance, while Rinku Atwal, portrayed by Surya Sharma, steps further into a path driven by anger and revenge.

At the same time, DSP Barun Ghosh, played by Dibyendu Bhattacharya, remains firm in his pursuit of justice, tightening the grip around unfolding crimes and hidden truths.

Gautam Rode Enters Final Season With Key Role

A major addition this season is Gautam Rode, whose entry is expected to shift the narrative in a crucial direction. The actor said he has followed the series since its beginning and called it one of the strongest thrillers in India.

He also hinted that his character will play a pivotal role in connecting the final pieces of the story, building anticipation among fans.

Final Chapter Set For May Release

Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Banijay Asia and directed by Ashish R Shukla, the series brings back its core ensemble cast along with new developments that promise a gripping finish.

Undekhi: The Final Battle will premiere on May 1 on Sony LIV, with new episodes releasing weekly.

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