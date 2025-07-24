LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Vaani Kapoor Breaks Silence On War 2 Snub: ‘When There’s Tiger, There’s Me Too !’

Vaani Kapoor addresses her absence from War 2 with grace, joking, "If Tiger's in, so am I!" She respects the story arc of her character Naina but hints at openness for a return if the plot allows. Fans continue to hope for her comeback in the beloved spy universe.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: July 24, 2025 09:02:20 IST

Vaani Kapoor, the stunning actress who impressed fans playing Naina in War, the blockbuster, has responded to being excluded from the much-awaited sequel, War 2. While the fans were waiting for her return with Hrithik Roshan and the newcomers, Kapoor’s role in the first half ended with a certain resolution and thus returning became a story challenge.

But in a recent interview when promoting her new series Mandala Murders, the starlet disclosed the truth about her lightheartedly firm stance on the issue. “Naturally, I would have wished to be included in it,” Kapoor smiled, “but Naina’s journey had a certain trajectory. I did actually taunt the makers, saying, ‘If Tiger (Shroff) returns, then will I too!'” 

She is referring here the probable U-turns in the story, a convention in spy flicks, and is also showing that she remains part of the War universe. This lighthearted remark emphasizes her gracious acceptance of the artistic decision but diplomatically suggests that she is willing to revisit the character if there were a logical path available.

Sequel Narratives: The ‘War’ of Continuity

The world of film sequels has the problem of immensely delicate balancing of fan expectation and narrative coherence. For War 2, the directors had the problem of moving the story forward without insulting the fates of fleshed-out characters. 

Naina’s death in War was a plot milestone, serving as a trigger point in Kabir’s (Hrithik Roshan) emotional arc and providing greater stakes to the war. Having her return without a legitimate, natural motivation to do so runs the risk of diluting the emotional capital of the original film and alienating viewers.

 The creative limitation highlights the dilemma for screenwriters in keeping things consistent and providing new yet plausible stories in franchise movies. Not including Vaani Kapoor thus appears to be a function of sticking to the script written and not an indictment of her act or popularity.

Fan Expectations For War 2: Beyond the Grave?

The die-hard wish for Vaani Kapoor’s comeback in War 2 testifies to the impact her character had, though she was given minimal screen space. She had good chemistry with Hrithik Roshan and Naina’s helplessness brought a bit of humanity to otherwise melodramatic action. 

This is an expectation characteristic of an undercurrent of theme in mass entertainment: fans getting emotionally involved with characters whose storylines seem stretched too far. As much as directors wish to create, they also recognize how forceful the audience feeling can be. 

Vaani Kapoor’s snarky comment regarding Tiger Shroff’s possible return astutely milks this very feeling, comically recognizing the “anything can happen” prerequisite of the spy thriller genre and the age-old fan desire of favorite actors making a miracle return.

