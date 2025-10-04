LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Varun Dhawan's Controversial Claim On Daughter Lara And Dog Joey Leaves Kajol, Twinkle Khanna Stunned

Varun Dhawan revealed on a chat show that his bond with his dog Joy prepared him for fatherhood. He confessed he doesn’t distinguish between his pet and daughter Lara, sharing how caring for Joy taught him unconditional love, responsibility, and selfless dedication.

Varun Dhawan Reveals How His Dog Joy Prepared Him for Fatherhood (Pc: Instagram)
Varun Dhawan Reveals How His Dog Joy Prepared Him for Fatherhood (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: October 4, 2025 20:17:31 IST

Varun Dhawan recently had a surprising conversation with Twinkle and Kajol on a chat show, when he revealed his daughter, Lara and his pet Beagle, Joy to reveal his deep, non-different love. The actor confessed that he was so impressed by his dog, Joy, who arrived earlier, that he feels that the bond is unique, as far as he says that he “does not distinguish” between his dog and his child. This obvious entry left the veteran hosts, Kajol and Twinkle Khanna, visually surprised, Twinkle questionedly questioned whether he had changed more due to a puppy than a child.

Varun was standing with his statement, stating that the experience of taking care of Joy – after him to feel a deep, unconditional bondage – really prepared them for paternity, equally intensified his love for his two ‘children’. Unfiltred honesty offers a rare glimpse in the intense relationship of the actor with its pets and family life.

Paternal Pet prep

Varun Dhawan credited his dog, Joy as an unexpected preparation for infection in paternity with his daughter, Lara. The responsibilities of the ownership of pets, such as continuous care, attention and unconditional devotion, are served as a fundamental experience.

This dynamic of the nutrition of a helpless creature helped him cultivate selfless dedication necessary to raise a child. He described arriving at a point where he would “do anything for Joy,” who prepared the basis for his current ancestral commitment.

Celebrity confusion 

The actor’s bold declaration created an immediate and humorous confusion from the hosts of the show. Twinkle Khanna specifically voiced shared amazement, asking how the dog could be a transformative person rather than his human child, Lara.

This public performance of surprise from the two famous industry figures underlines how unusual Varun’s perspective is in traditional parenting narratives, highlighting a modern view where the emotional and practical demands of deep cute pets can actually be equal to children.

First published on: Oct 4, 2025 3:27 PM IST
QUICK LINKS