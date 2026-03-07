Vijay–Trisha Viral Photos Trigger Fresh Controversy As Wife Sangeetha Seeks Residential Rights Amid Divorce Battle

Vijay the Tamil film star and his wife Sangeetha Sornalingam who serves as TVK president have reached an important legal stage in their extended marriage. Sangeetha went to Chengalpattu Family Court to submit her second temporary petition after her first divorce petition.

The present situation developed after Vijay attended his wedding with Trisha Krishnan in Chennai and the media shared pictures and videos of his attendance at a prominent event.

The couple’s public appearance showed them arriving together in one vehicle while wearing matching traditional clothes which has led to greater public interest in Sangeetha’s allegations about her husband’s disloyalty and her emotional distress from his departure.

Residential Rights

Sangeetha Sornalingam has filed her latest legal action which seeks an interim order to establish her right to live in the matrimonial home which she shares with her husband in Neelankarai Chennai.

She presented her case as a UK citizen who owns no property in India by claiming she needs court protection to stay in her home which matches her social status until her divorce process ends or she obtains another suitable residence.

The plea suggests a growing friction regarding her access to the family home, with Sangeetha alleging that she has faced “constructive desertion” and pressure to vacate the premises.

She wants this court order because she needs to stay in her home until the legal process ends, which will protect both her and her children.

Matrimonial Alimony

The petition requires a solution to both housing issues and the need for equitable matrimonial alimony and financial maintenance. Sangeetha uses Vijay’s status as one of India’s top-earning actors to establish a settlement amount that matches his high income and their 26 years of shared living expenses.

Reports show Sangeetha wants permanent alimony to protect their two children Jason Sanjay and Divya Saasha while unverified reports claim the two parties are negotiating a hidden ₹250 crore settlement.

The court plans to conduct its April 2026 hearing because her filing states that persistent mental abuse and the actor’s alleged public relationship with another person have caused the marriage to reach an unfixable state.

