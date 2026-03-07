Vijay–Trisha Viral Photos Trigger Fresh Controversy As Wife Sangeetha Seeks Residential Rights Amid Divorce Battle

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
crime news india news matrimonial alimony sundar pichai Air India Dubai Flights Iran news Falguni Pathak doanald trump Central Bureau of Investigation Aditya Dhar film dubai airport airspace asif merchant Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War crime news india news matrimonial alimony sundar pichai Air India Dubai Flights Iran news Falguni Pathak doanald trump Central Bureau of Investigation Aditya Dhar film dubai airport airspace asif merchant Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War crime news india news matrimonial alimony sundar pichai Air India Dubai Flights Iran news Falguni Pathak doanald trump Central Bureau of Investigation Aditya Dhar film dubai airport airspace asif merchant Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War crime news india news matrimonial alimony sundar pichai Air India Dubai Flights Iran news Falguni Pathak doanald trump Central Bureau of Investigation Aditya Dhar film dubai airport airspace asif merchant Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
crime news india news matrimonial alimony sundar pichai Air India Dubai Flights Iran news Falguni Pathak doanald trump Central Bureau of Investigation Aditya Dhar film dubai airport airspace asif merchant Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War crime news india news matrimonial alimony sundar pichai Air India Dubai Flights Iran news Falguni Pathak doanald trump Central Bureau of Investigation Aditya Dhar film dubai airport airspace asif merchant Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War crime news india news matrimonial alimony sundar pichai Air India Dubai Flights Iran news Falguni Pathak doanald trump Central Bureau of Investigation Aditya Dhar film dubai airport airspace asif merchant Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War crime news india news matrimonial alimony sundar pichai Air India Dubai Flights Iran news Falguni Pathak doanald trump Central Bureau of Investigation Aditya Dhar film dubai airport airspace asif merchant Andrew Tate Iran US Israel War
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Vijay–Trisha Viral Photos Trigger Fresh Controversy As Wife Sangeetha Seeks Residential Rights Amid Divorce Battle

Vijay–Trisha Viral Photos Trigger Fresh Controversy As Wife Sangeetha Seeks Residential Rights Amid Divorce Battle

Sangeetha Sornalingam files fresh court plea seeking residential rights and alimony amid divorce from Tamil star Vijay. Viral photos with Trisha Krishnan intensify public scrutiny as Sangeetha claims constructive desertion, emotional distress, and seeks protection in their Neelankarai home.

Vijay’s Wife Sangeetha Files Residential Rights Plea Amid Divorce, Alimony Dispute, Viral Trisha Pics Fuel Drama
Vijay’s Wife Sangeetha Files Residential Rights Plea Amid Divorce, Alimony Dispute, Viral Trisha Pics Fuel Drama

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: March 7, 2026 15:03:59 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Vijay–Trisha Viral Photos Trigger Fresh Controversy As Wife Sangeetha Seeks Residential Rights Amid Divorce Battle

Vijay the Tamil film star and his wife Sangeetha Sornalingam who serves as TVK president have reached an important legal stage in their extended marriage. Sangeetha went to Chengalpattu Family Court to submit her second temporary petition after her first divorce petition.

The present situation developed after Vijay attended his wedding with Trisha Krishnan in Chennai and the media shared pictures and videos of his attendance at a prominent event.

The couple’s public appearance showed them arriving together in one vehicle while wearing matching traditional clothes which has led to greater public interest in Sangeetha’s allegations about her husband’s disloyalty and her emotional distress from his departure.

You Might Be Interested In

Residential Rights

Sangeetha Sornalingam has filed her latest legal action which seeks an interim order to establish her right to live in the matrimonial home which she shares with her husband in Neelankarai Chennai.

She presented her case as a UK citizen who owns no property in India by claiming she needs court protection to stay in her home which matches her social status until her divorce process ends or she obtains another suitable residence.

The plea suggests a growing friction regarding her access to the family home, with Sangeetha alleging that she has faced “constructive desertion” and pressure to vacate the premises.

She wants this court order because she needs to stay in her home until the legal process ends, which will protect both her and her children.

Matrimonial Alimony

The petition requires a solution to both housing issues and the need for equitable matrimonial alimony and financial maintenance. Sangeetha uses Vijay’s status as one of India’s top-earning actors to establish a settlement amount that matches his high income and their 26 years of shared living expenses.

Reports show Sangeetha wants permanent alimony to protect their two children Jason Sanjay and Divya Saasha while unverified reports claim the two parties are negotiating a hidden ₹250 crore settlement.

The court plans to conduct its April 2026 hearing because her filing states that persistent mental abuse and the actor’s alleged public relationship with another person have caused the marriage to reach an unfixable state.

Also Read: Who Is Jay Bhattacharya? Singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya’s Son Stranded In Dubai, Father’s Plea Sparks Panic After He Deletes Post, Fans Rush To Speculate

First published on: Mar 7, 2026 3:03 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-14matrimonial alimonyresidential rightsSangeetha SornalingamTrisha KrishnanVijay divorce

RELATED News

Elvish Yadav Leaves His Loyal Fans Stunned After He Surprisingly Proposes To Jiya Shankar LIVE On Engaged 2, Internet Says ‘Ye Show Ke Liye….’

Who Is Madhu Raju? TikToker Deletes Instagram After Facing Backlash For Dancing At World War II Memorial In Washington; Viral Video Sparks Outrage

Dhurandhar 2 Trailer X Review: Ranveer Singh And R. Madhavan Promise Brutal Badla , ‘Pakistan Ka Mustakbil…’ But What Explosive Twist Is Coming?

Badshah’s ‘Tateeree’ Controversy: Latest Haryanvi Song Pulled From YouTube After Govt Legal Complaint, FIR Filed Over ‘Obscene’ Lyrics

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge Trailer Drops, Ranveer Singh Faces Deadly Showdown With Akshaye Khanna, Who Is ‘Bade Sahab’?

LATEST NEWS

Who Was Tarun Kumar? 26-Year-Old Uttam Nagar Man Killed While Returning Home After Playing Holi, Beaten By 8–10 Attackers, Father Says ‘He Was Our Only Support’

Big Message From S. Jaishankar After US Says It Won’t Repeat ‘China Mistake’ With India, EAM Says, ‘Our Rise Will Not Depend On Others’

Vijay–Trisha Viral Photos Trigger Fresh Controversy As Wife Sangeetha Seeks Residential Rights Amid Divorce Battle

T20 World Cup 2026: How Can Dinesh Karthik Help India Win The Final Against New Zealand?

iQOO Z11x 5G To Debut Soon: MediaTek Dimensity 7400, Sony Camera, And 1 million AnTuTu Score, Check All Details, Launch Date And Price

Google’s New Pay Deal Makes Sundar Pichai One Of The World’s Highest-Paid CEOs – Check His Net Worth And Latest Salary

IND vs NZ: Mitchell Santner Snaps Photo of Narendra Modi Stadium Pitch Before T20 World Cup Final, Triggers Meme Fest Online

Kerala Blasters vs Chennaiyin Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

Watch: CCTV Captures Moment Two Attackers Stab Ex-Muslim YouTuber Saleem Wastik In Ghaziabad Home

After Venezuela, Now Iran: White House Remark On Seizing Iranian Oil Reserves Sparks Controversy, Critics Say US War Is About Resources Only

Vijay–Trisha Viral Photos Trigger Fresh Controversy As Wife Sangeetha Seeks Residential Rights Amid Divorce Battle

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Vijay–Trisha Viral Photos Trigger Fresh Controversy As Wife Sangeetha Seeks Residential Rights Amid Divorce Battle

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Vijay–Trisha Viral Photos Trigger Fresh Controversy As Wife Sangeetha Seeks Residential Rights Amid Divorce Battle
Vijay–Trisha Viral Photos Trigger Fresh Controversy As Wife Sangeetha Seeks Residential Rights Amid Divorce Battle
Vijay–Trisha Viral Photos Trigger Fresh Controversy As Wife Sangeetha Seeks Residential Rights Amid Divorce Battle
Vijay–Trisha Viral Photos Trigger Fresh Controversy As Wife Sangeetha Seeks Residential Rights Amid Divorce Battle

QUICK LINKS