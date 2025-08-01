Vikrant Massey Bags Best Actor For 12th Fail At 71st National Film Awards, ‘A 20-Year-Old Boy’s Dream Has Come True’

In a moment that feels like fate colliding with hard work, Vikrant Massey has claimed for his soulful performance in 12th Fail, the Best Actor 71st National Film Award. It was a moment of joy for many in Bollywood and further afield on August 1, 2025, in New Delhi. This is not just a win, but a childhood dream come true for Massey. Directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, 12th Fail also won Best Feature Film, further sealing its status as a film that resonates with millions.

From TV to National Awards: Massey’s Meteoric Rise

Vikrant Massey has been an inspiration. From roles on Balika Vadhu on small TV to becoming a National Award winner, his journey has been remarkable. From the poor kid to the UPSC conqueror, the performance of Massey in 12th Fail as IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma totally gripped the hearts of the audience with its raw realism.

Massey’s solid performance, that was subtle yet defined by vulnerability and strength, was indeed influential, especially in a year filled with strong performances. This is the first National Award for him, marking a turning point of sorts for the last ten years of his life. In an unprecedented tie, Massey shares the Best Actor award with Shah Rukh Khan, who won his first National Award for Jawan after 33 years.

Vikrant Massey’s Heartfelt Message On His Win

“I want to thank the Honourable Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the NFDC, and all the esteemed jury members of the 71st National Film Awards for considering my performance worthy of this recognition.

I also want to thank Shri Vidhu Vinod Chopra ji for giving me this opportunity.

Today, if I may say so, a 20-year-old boy’s dream has come true.

I am eternally grateful to the audiences for honouring my performances and for recommending this film with such love.

It is a privilege to be sharing my first National Award with an icon like Shah Rukh Khan.

Lastly, I dedicate this award to all the marginalised people in our society — those who are often looked through, and those who are fighting the socio-economic paradigm of our country every single day.”

Massey winning the award not only indicates his personal gain but also speaks for 12th Fail’s collective consciousness. Scoring a surprise hit with a decent gross of over ₹66 crore, the film was able to touch a chord with its tale of struggle. With this National Award, he stands shoulder-to-shoulder with the greatest India has ever seen, establishing a legacy to revere an actor who goes to the heart of the nation.

