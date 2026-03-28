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Home > Entertainment News > Vir Das’s ‘Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos’ OTT Release Date Confirmed, Know Exactly When And Where To Stream

Vir Das’s ‘Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos’ OTT Release Date Confirmed, Know Exactly When And Where To Stream

Vir Das’s directorial debut Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos streams on Netflix from April 1, 2026. The high-energy spy comedy, produced by Aamir Khan Productions, features a star-studded cast, absurdist humor, and the return of Imran Khan, following its January theatrical release.

Vir Das’s Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Gets Netflix Release Date
Vir Das’s Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Gets Netflix Release Date

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: March 28, 2026 10:52:24 IST

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Vir Das’s ‘Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos’ OTT Release Date Confirmed, Know Exactly When And Where To Stream

Vir Das’s first film as director, Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, has now established its digital release date after going through an active theatrical period that generated online discussions. The film, which Aamir Khan Productions created, presents a high-energy spy comedy that combines absurdist comedy with a mockery of spy movies.

The movie, which launched in theaters on January 16, now moves to television, where viewers worldwide can watch the clumsy exploits of an NRI spy who gets caught up in dangerous situations throughout Goa’s lively scenery.

The project marks the first time in 14 years that Vir Das and Aamir Khan will work together after their previous collaboration in the cult classic Delhi Belly.

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Netflix Streaming Debut

Netflix will start streaming The Bumbling Spy Caper movie on April 1, 2026. The film will have its digital release two months after its theatrical debut, which demonstrates how the film achieved success through its unique storytelling method that received mixed reviews yet developed a dedicated fanbase.

The story shows Happy Patel, who was raised in Britain and has Indian roots to his background, as he goes to Goa for his mission to infiltrate a fairness cream production facility.

The streaming giant has already listed the title under its “Coming Soon” section, ensuring that fans of Vir Das’s signature brand of comedy can enjoy the 121-minute madness from the comfort of their homes.

Star-Studded Ensemble Cast

The primary appeal of the film originates from its power-packed cast and high-profile cameos, which exist outside the work of directors Vir Das and Kavi Shastri.

The movie features Mona Singh in her leading role as the powerful crime boss ‘Mama’ who oversees criminal operations together with Mithila Palkar and Sharib Hashmi and Srushti Tawade. The main reason most people watch the film exists because of Imran Khan’s return to acting after he spent ten years away from the profession.

The film shows Aamir Khan’s special appearance as ‘Jimmy Mario’ while Aamir Khan Productions achieves a major milestone through their combination of established stars and new comic actors who perform in their unique ways.

Also Read: Stranger Things Tales From ’85 Trailer Drops: Gang Returns to Hawkins, Faces New Deadlier Monsters in Netflix Animated Series

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Tags: Aamir Khan ProductionsNetflix releaseottvir das

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Vir Das’s ‘Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos’ OTT Release Date Confirmed, Know Exactly When And Where To Stream

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Vir Das’s ‘Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos’ OTT Release Date Confirmed, Know Exactly When And Where To Stream

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Vir Das’s ‘Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos’ OTT Release Date Confirmed, Know Exactly When And Where To Stream
Vir Das’s ‘Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos’ OTT Release Date Confirmed, Know Exactly When And Where To Stream
Vir Das’s ‘Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos’ OTT Release Date Confirmed, Know Exactly When And Where To Stream
Vir Das’s ‘Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos’ OTT Release Date Confirmed, Know Exactly When And Where To Stream

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