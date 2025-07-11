LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Was Conner Smith On Drugs When His Truck Hit And Killed A 77-Year-Old Woman ? Country Singer Gets Slapped With Misdemeanour Charge

Was Conner Smith On Drugs When His Truck Hit And Killed A 77-Year-Old Woman ? Country Singer Gets Slapped With Misdemeanour Charge

Country singer Conner Smith faces a misdemeanour citation after his truck fatally struck 77-year-old Dorothy Dobbins in a Nashville crosswalk on June 8. Smith stopped to help and has cooperated fully. Locals demand safer streets as his court date looms on August 7.

Conner Smith
Conner Smith

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: July 11, 2025 23:41:19 IST

Country singer Conner Smith’s been cited by Nashville police for a misdemeanour after a deadly crash on June 8 that killed 77-year-old Dorothy “Dot” Dobbins.

The woman was crossing 3rd Avenue North at Van Buren Street — right in the crosswalk — when Smith, driving his Chevy Silverado, hit her. No sign of drugs or distraction, according to police.

As per reports, Conner Smith stopped right there and tried to help until the medics arrived. Dobbins was rushed to Vanderbilt, but she didn’t make it.

In his statement, Conner Smith shared, “Four weeks ago, I was involved in a tragic vehicle accident that resulted in the loss of a life. Not a day has gone by that I haven’t grieved, prayed, and mourned for Ms. Dobbins and her family.”

He added, “My heart is broken in a way I’ve never experienced, and I still struggle to fully process the weight of it all.” 

Conner Smith slapped with a misdemeanour charge

Conner Smith now has a court date for August 7. His lawyer says he’s thankful for the police investigation and has cooperated from the start. Smith also says he’s thinking of Dobbins’ family and wants to support efforts to make streets safer for pedestrians.

The country singer isn’t exactly unknown around Nashville. He played at CMA Fest the day before the crash, has been with Big Machine’s Valory Music Co. since 2019, and dropped his first album, “Smoky Mountains,” in January 2024 — the one with “Creek Will Rise,” which went gold.

After the crash, Dobbins’ neighbours weren’t about to let her death get swept under the rug. On June 12, a group of them spent hours helping pedestrians cross at that same spot, holding signs telling drivers to slow down and pay attention.

Joe Nuzzo, who runs the Historic Germantown Neighborhood Association, said the idea was to make sure “Dot’s death doesn’t go in vain.” The city’s already made a few changes: new signs marking the crosswalk, and they cleared out some plants that blocked drivers’ views.

Council Member Jacob Kupin brought up Dobbins’ death at a meeting, saying the area needs more support for safety, and not just there, but across all of Nashville.

Conner Smith misdemeanour charge: How did the fans react?

