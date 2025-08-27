LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > WATCH! Alice In Borderland Season 3 Trailer: Release Date, New Cast And Wild Plot Revealed

WATCH! Alice In Borderland Season 3 Trailer: Release Date, New Cast And Wild Plot Revealed

The wait is over! Finally Netflix is dropping Alice in Borderland Season 3 and the trailer has us shook. Arisu and Usagi's married bliss crumbles as HE is coming. Fans are freaking! Here's everything you need to know.

Alice in Borderland Season 3 Trailer Drops (PC: Pinterest)
Alice in Borderland Season 3 Trailer Drops (PC: Pinterest)

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 27, 2025 13:03:53 IST

Fans are looking forward to Netflix’s Alice in Borderland Season 3, which is slated for release on September 25, 2025, and will break new grounds in what critics are calling a survival drama. The recently released trailer on August 27, 2025 have increased the adrenaline rush among the fans and at this point September 25 seems too far. What to expect from this season, Will Arisu be able to save Usagi? What is waiting for them on the other end? Here’s what we know!

Watch Alice in Borderland Season 3 Trailer

Alice in Borderland Season 3: Dark Omen In A New Chapter

The Season 3 trailer introduces the fans to newlyweds Arisu (Kento Yamazaki) and Usagi (Tao Tsuchiya), struggling to maintain their peaceful life while haunted by visions of Borderland.

Soon enough, Ryuji, a hitherto unknown researcher of the afterlife, seizes Usagi and Arisu is thrown back into the deadly game ordeal. Unlike the manga that ended in Season 2, this season will explore original ground with the enigmatic Joker stage being introduced.

Psychological intensity is what is expected, the trailer shows us destruction with chaotic flashbacks between reality and illusion. Fana are going crazy over the absence of Chishiya. What many may not know is whether he is coming back or not.

Alice in Borderland Season 3’s New and Returning Casts 

Season 3, directed by Shinsuke Sato, features the return of a few players and the introduction of new ones. Kento Yamazaki and Tao Tsuchiya will be reprising their roles, with returning actors Ayaka Miyoshi (Ann) and Hayato Isomura (Banda). New cast members Koji Ohkura, Risa Sudou, and Kento Kaku as Ryuji add some flavour, especially with hints dropped in the trailer suggesting that Ryuji may be a key ambiguous player.

Meanwhile, the marketing has conspicuously sidelined Nijirô Murakami (Chishiya) and Aya Asahina (Kuina), giving birth to speculation, are they going to shock everyone, or is a new mood settling in? 

The Joker’s Deadly Game Raises Stakes

The Joker card, which has not appeared in the manhwa, promises a brutal twist, one that may radically change the rules of Borderland. According to the trailer, it will be darker than ever before, with Arisu and some new players forced to put their lives on the line. Expect themes of sacrifice and humaneness, inspired by the sequel of the manga.

After Season 2 emerged number one in Netflix Japan, this will be about going to the next level in season three, providing heavy emotional weight and crazy plot twists.

Also Read: Is Chris Columbus A Part Of New Harry Potter Series? Acclaimed Director Finally Reveals The Truth

Tags: ALICE IN BORDERLANDnetflixnetflix series

