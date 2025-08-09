LIVE TV
Watch: Hrithik Roshan Breaks The Internet In Slow Motion, Shows-Off Hot Bod In Pool Ahead Of War 2 Release

Watch: Hrithik Roshan Breaks The Internet In Slow Motion, Shows-Off Hot Bod In Pool Ahead Of War 2 Release

Hrithik Roshan shared an unfiltered training moment for War 2, captured by Purpose Studios, showing his dedication and discipline. The Ayan Mukerji directorial, co-starring Jr NTR, hits cinemas August 14 in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil, with fans eagerly awaiting Hrithik’s return as super spy Kabir.

Hrithik Roshan shared a BTS clip from his workout for 'War 2'
Hrithik Roshan shared a BTS clip from his workout for 'War 2'

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 9, 2025 16:25:46 IST

Hrithik Roshan just gave everyone a peek into his real life, not the glossy movie-star stuff. He’s in the thick of training for ‘War 2’, and he dropped a raw, behind-the-scenes clip that’s got fans talking.

Hrithik Roshan flaunts chiselled body in slow motion

No filters, no fancy lighting—just Hrithik, mid-workout, pausing in a pool. You can see the years of effort on his face and in his form. Purpose Studios, his longtime team, caught the moment and called it “quiet, unfiltered.” That pretty much nails it.

How Hrithik Roshan geared up for War 2

The post’s caption was straight from the heart: “You guys are the best. Thank you for journeying with me.” Purpose Studios added, “During training for ‘War 2’, we caught this moment with Hrithik Sir. No lights, no retakes—just him and his discipline.” They’ve worked with him for years, and every time, they say they walk away learning something—commitment, humility, showing up every single day. You can feel their respect.

Watch: Hrithik Roshan Breaks The Internet In Slow Motion, Shows-Off Hot Bod In Pool Ahead Of War 2 Release

Fans loved it, but so did other actors—Hrithik’s dedication to health and routine is legendary, and he’s been open about it. Earlier this year, he shared his philosophy in a video: “Just once, reach that point where you feel proud of your body. Do your best for it, at least once.” That’s classic Hrithik—no-nonsense, all-in.

Now he’s getting ready to step back into the role of Kabir, the super spy, in ‘War 2’. The film reelases August 14, in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil.

War 2 is directed by Ayan Mukerji and for the first time, Tollywood star Jr NTR is joining the cast. 

Watch: Hrithik Roshan Breaks The Internet In Slow Motion, Shows-Off Hot Bod In Pool Ahead Of War 2 Release

