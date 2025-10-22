Watch Nikitin Dheer’s Top Bollywood and Telugu Movies – Full List

Nikitin Dheer is a well-known actor from India, recognized for his impactful performances in bollywood and Telugu cinema. He is known for playing tough characters. Following is a list of his best movies :

Bollywood Movies

Jodhaa Akbar (2008)

Nikitin’s role as Sharifuddin Hussain made an impact in this historical drama.

Mission Istaanbul (2008)

Played Al Gazni in this action thriller.

Ready (2011)

Appeared as Aryan Chaudhary in this comedy-action film.

Dabangg 2 (2012)

Portrayed Chunni in this popular action movie.

Chennai Express (2013)

Played Tangaballi, a fierce antagonist, earning wide recognition.

Housefull 3 (2016)

Role of Rohan Patel in this comedy entertainer.

Freaky Ali (2016)

Acted as Danger Bhai in this sports-comedy film.

Shershaah (2021)

Played Major Ajay Jasrotia in this war biopic.

Sooryavanshi (2021)

Villain Mukhtar Ansari shared screen with Akshay Kumar.

Housefull 5 (2025)

Featured as Captain Sameer in the latest Housefull comedy film.

Telugu Movies

Kanche (2015)

Played Eeshwar Prasad in this war drama with critical praise.

Goutham Nanda (2017)

Role of Gowda in this commercial Telugu film.

Mister (2017)

Played lead antagonist Rahul Wadayar.

Khiladi (2022)

Portrayed Bala Singham in an action thriller.

Other Language Films

Martin (2024) – Kannada film as Mushtaq.

Akaal: The Unconquered (2025) – Punjabi film as Jangi Jahan.

Nikitin Dheer’s career has proven to be one that is marked by immense success due to his intense and memorable performances in Bollywood and Telugu films. His performance in big hits such as Chennai Express, Sooryavanshi, and Shershaah have earned him fame nationally. Also, his notable Telugu films including Kanche show his ability to act in any cinematic style. Recently, he has worked in Kannada and Punjabi films, while continually working to expand his reach in new ways. His range of work and devoted performances will have him mentioned in a new respected group of actors to watch in Indian Cinema. Fans will wait to see him return to the screen in the future.

