"We can do it": Sonu Nigam, Ishita Arun recreate their iconic 1999 track 'Bijuria' with funny twist

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 16 (ANI): The ‘Bijuria’ duo Sonu Nigam and Ishitta Arun have reunited and recreated their 1999 iconic track with a funny twist.

On Tuesday, Sonu and Ishitta jointly posted a video on Instagram where they revived the popular track with a hilarious twist.

The two original stars contemplate recreating ‘Bijuria’ from ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’, starring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor.

The funny skit started as Ishitta said, “Bachchon ne accha kiya hai”, Sonu agreed, “Bohot mast kiya hai, bohot accha kiya hai”.

Sonu added, “Humne bhi accha hi kiya tha”. Reminiscing about their original music video, Ishita said, “Hamare zamane ke hisaab se bohot accha tha. Red jacket, green dress… yaad hai na, Sonu?”.

Then Sonu replied, “Ab nahi kar payenge yaar”, looking tired. Shocked, Ishitta says, “Kya matlab?” before yanking him by the arm and declaring, “Mat bhoolo hum kaun hai… karke dikhayenge!”

Then, the duo rose from their seats, clutching their backs in mock agony, before suddenly transforming into fully dressed dancers, energetically performing to the revamped “Bijuria” song.

Seamlessly blending original choreography with fresh moves, their energetic routine was a delightful mix of old and new.

Ishitta captioned the post, “26 years later and the answer is still the same — of course we can do it #Bijuria.”

Recently, ‘Bijuria’ from Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ is out.

The song is offering a party banger with the vocals of Sonu Nigam.

A reimagined version of Sonu Nigam’s chartbuster, the song marks a vibrant celebration of rhythm, passion, and modern flair, with Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s energetic dance moves turning it into a perfect match for the upcoming weddings and party season.

The music video also features Sanya Malhotra and Rohit Saraf, suggesting their pre-wedding festivities.

Reimagined, composed and produced by Tanishk Bagchi, the new version of ‘Bijuria’ also has a modern twist, thanks to Asees Kaur’s fresh and playful energy.

The original song was composed by Ravi Pawar, with lyrics from Sonu Nigam and Ajay Jhingran.

Speaking on his song’s reimagination, Sonu Nigam, in a press release, said, “Bijuria is one of those songs that has lived many lives. When we first recorded it, I had no idea it would be so loved and would last so long, evergreen, as if eternal. Revisiting it now decades later feels like a full-circle moment. I’m humbled that the original vocals still resonate enough to be part of this reimagined version.”

Actor Varun Dhawan expressed his nostalgic thoughts upon being a part of the song. He added, “There’s a connection and a vibe we’ve all grown up listening and dancing to, but this version has a fresh, crazy energy that matches the madness of our film and makes you want to get up and dance.”

Tanishk Bagchi, who took over the composing duties, described it as a “huge responsibility,” stating that he wanted to keep the essence of the original song. “It’s both a tribute and a celebration, and hopefully something that bridges generations,” he shared.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’ features Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles alongside stars like Rohit Saraf, Sanya Malhotra, and Maniesh Paul.

The film will be released in theatres worldwide on October 2, 2025. (ANI)

