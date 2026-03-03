LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > ‘We Safe In Dubai Guys, Working’: Rapper Honey Singh Shares A Safety Note With Fans On Social Media From Dubai Amid US- Israel Attack On Iran

Taking to Instagram, Honey Singh wrote, “We safe in Dubai guys. Working,” offering a brief but reassuring message at a time when concerns have mounted over fresh hostilities in the region.

Published By: Olivia Sarkar
Published: March 3, 2026 12:54:05 IST

Yo Yo Honey Singh has reassured fans that he is safe in Dubai as tensions continue to rise across the Middle East. Sharing a video from a recording studio, the rapper confirmed that he is secure and carrying on with his professional commitments despite the escalating regional situation involving Iran, Israel and the United States.

Taking to Instagram, Honey Singh wrote, “We safe in Dubai guys. Working (sic),” offering a brief but reassuring message at a time when concerns have mounted over fresh hostilities in the region.

Several other Indian celebrities are also currently in Dubai. Actors Sonal Chauhan and Esha Gupta, along with family members of singer Ammy Virk, are reported to be in the emirate. Through their recent social media posts, they expressed gratitude to local authorities for maintaining safety and calm amid the evolving situation.

The latest escalation comes after Hezbollah claimed responsibility for launching rockets and drones toward Israel, describing the action as retaliation for the reported killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei, in joint Israeli-US strikes.

This is not the first time Singh has addressed safety concerns while travelling abroad. In February, he updated fans from Mexico amid reports of cartel violence, writing, “Thnk u guys for all ur concern! M safe in Mexico just flying back home #harharmahadev (sic),” before returning to India.

As the situation in the Middle East remains fluid, Singh’s latest update appears intended to ease speculation and reassure his followers.

First published on: Mar 3, 2026 12:54 PM IST
Tags: DUBAIHoney SinghiranMiddle East tensionsUS- Israel attack

QUICK LINKS