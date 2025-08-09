What Happens When Salman Khan’s ‘Sab Ka Bhai’ Meets the Smallest Superhero? A Netflix Raksha Bandhan Twist You Can’t Miss

Raksha Bandhan can never be merry without a variety of lovable traditions, and a pinch of contemporary fun. This spirit was never better encapsulated than on a viral video that hit the internet this year. The international streaming giant, Netflix took the opportunity to post a humorous reel of everyone without fail, the legendary Bollywood star, Salman Khan and it was the subject of immediate discussion.

They depicted an imaginary situation in which an unseen sister ties a Rakhi on the wrist of Salman only to have him run comically away as light-handed humor towards his bachelorhood and the teasing relatives that characterize the festival. This was pure entertainment to ensure that no one ever forgot that though the ritual is sacred the bond it embraces is full of fun, teasing and laughing. The ever-popular Salman Khan who is affectionately known as Sab ki Jaan, lived up to his pleasing name, his infectious wit and music as he took up the celebratory mood and shared his usual charm in typical Salman style.

The Rise of Novelty Rakhi’s

Besides the customary threads and beads the world of rakhis has come a long way to the follies of our pop culture. This year, there has been a certain trend which has sent the imagination of all brothers and sisters twirling and that is the Benten Rakhi. Representing the most popular cartoon show, these rakhis are a great success among the young brothers as they present the most recognizable hero Ben Tennyson and Omnitrix.

With a new generation, Raksha Bandhan changes with the nature of fusion of an old festival with the modern concept in themes of the superheroes. These rakhis are not only a defense of protection, it is also an amusing theme to learn about the interests of that brother, thus the exchange is more attributable and memorable. They are the significant new chapter in the history of the festival, where tradition and trending topics can be combined in the most harmonious ways.

A Modern Take on an Age-Old Custom

The Netflix video that went viral and the popularity of the Rakhi called the Benten is the proof that Raksha Bandhan has developed. Whereas the main spirit of the festival still is the prophecy of protection and the commemoration of brotherly/sisterly love, the act of the celebration has become much more active. Improved communication on social media platforms and popular culture have emerged as a new channel of communicating this old connection.







Quirky videos, novelty rakhis, these are the more modern twists to the festival, a fest of fun and personalization to the festival, but still the sentiment of Raksha Bandhan will always be on our mind. It is just wonderful about old and the new, as just a simple thread does not only bind two brothers, but also tradition and the future.

