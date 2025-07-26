What Is Game of Thrones’ Jaime Lannister Doing In Bangalore? Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Caught On Camera At Rameshwaram Cafe

Bengaluru’s Rameshwaram Cafe has a bit of a cult following for its soft idlis and perfectly crisp dosas. Apparently, not even Jaime Lannister himself can resist.

On Saturday, a woman named Shakira happened to spot Game of Thrones star Nikolaj Coster-Waldau at the cafe and couldn’t pass up the chance for a selfie.

What Is Game of Thrones’ Jaime Lannister Doing In Bangalore?

The woman, in her video, can be seen filming herself before she suddenly realises Nikolaj is right there in the background, just digging into his food like any other tourist.

Black shirt, black hat, keeping it low-key. Of course, she went over and asked for a photo—he said yes.

In her post, Shakira wrote, “So I was at @therameshwaramcafe, Bengaluru when I was randomly filming myself and just found @nikolajwilliamcw aka Jaime Lannister from @gameofthrones standing just behind me, it was a star-struck moment.” Her followers lost it in the comments, obviously wanting to know how she ran into him.

When Prajakta Koli bumped into Jaime Lannister in New York

Not the first time Nikolaj’s been spotted hanging out with Indian celebs, by the way. Back in November, Prajakta Koli met him in New York, and they filmed a chat about the environment. He joked about helicopters following her around, pretending she was the real celebrity between the two of them.

For anyone living under a rock, Nikolaj got famous playing Jaime Lannister on HBO’s Game of Thrones, which ran for eight seasons from 2011 to 2019. He starred alongside Lena Headey and Peter Dinklage as the Lannister siblings.

Next up for him? He’s got a new historical drama called King and Conqueror coming to the BBC, plus a part opposite Jennifer Garner in The Last Thing He Told Me.