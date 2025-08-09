What Is Nicki Minaj’s Stiletto Challenge? Celebs Slay, Influencer Pays

Where to start when commenting on a phenomenon so bold it puts social media aflame? Perhaps Nicki Minaj´s Stiletto Challenge has everything fans since and in the ordinary world have come to love about it: fun-balance, style, and of course, high heels. Judging by that pose in the 2013 “High School” music video, it seems that this trend is actually saying for participants to be graceful in stilettos but with a very large chance of suffering serious damages.

Where Did the Stiletto Challenge Come From?

Nicki Minaj’s 2013 video “High School” features a defining moment when she posed by a pool, one leg crossed over the other while sporting stilettos. Fast forward to April 2025, this stunt was initiated by TikTok user @1jacore imitating the pose, which had sprung into a viral trend.

Now the challenge involves balancing on one leg on top of various objects: dumbbells, Jenga blocks, nail polish bottles, etc., and all the while, these participants strut their stuff in heels, with a track from Minaj playing in the background. The #nickiminajchallenge has turned into an internet phenomenon.

Celebrities and Influencers Join the Fray

Nicki herself entered the challenge on August 5, 2025, posting an Instagram video making the attempt in a short Chanel dress that, according to her, was “a tad shorter” than she would’ve liked and promising to try it again in a more appropriate outfit instead-gown probably.

Now. as promised Minaj has posted another video on this challenge and you can’t miss this one!

Other stars such as Ciara, Witney Carson balancing on a Mirrorball Trophy, and Jenna Bush Hager balanced on books, to mention just a few. Porsha Williams, Angela Simmons, and Brie Larson also gave it their spin. Tragically though, Russian influencer Mariana Barutkina is said to have cracked her spine while attempting the challenge after falling off a kitchen island, thus amplifying the hazards behind the challenge.

Stiletto Challenge: Risks and Reactions

The challenge exemplifies creativity, but its risks stand high. Barutkina’s injuries prompted discussions about safety as doctors issued warnings. Nicki’s method, “ten toes,” was lauded by some for keeping both feet plastered on the ground, while the daring, one-legged pose was seized upon by others.

Nicki’s redo, on August 8, in a fishnet bodysuit and thicker heels, received rave reviews for being executed to perfection, thus establishing her as the true “OG” of this challenge. The balancing glamour and risks continue to keep the trend buzzing across social media.

