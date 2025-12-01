What Is Shahid Kapoor’s Brother’s Ethnicity? Ishaan Khatter Reveals He Goes To Temples, Masjids, Says He’s ‘Half Hindu, Half…..’

Ishaan Khatter’s new film, Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound, is India’s official pick for the Oscars next year, aiming for Best International Feature.

In it, Ishaan plays Shoaib, a Muslim boy from the margins, who shares a tight bond with Chandan, a Dalit boy played by Vishal Jethwa.

Ishaan’s pretty familiar with the idea of blending cultures. Raised by his mother, actor Neelima Azeem, and born to a Hindu father, Rajesh Khattar, he grew up in a home that never stuck to just one way of doing things.

He’s also Shahid Kapoor’s half-brother. In a chat with Barkha Dutt for Mojo Story, Ishaan said, “That’s my idea of India, honestly. When you grow up in a house that’s open and liberal, you end up visiting mandirs, masjids, churches all of them. You soak in something from every faith and culture.”

Ishaan Khatter Talks Faith, Identity and Friendship

He really believes India’s strength lies in this kind of pluralism. “We’re a high-functioning democracy. When you see places like New York or London, they’re these big melting pots, that’s what makes them tick. Different people, different views, everyone bringing their own strengths. That’s how societies grow.”

But Ishaan doesn’t just want to celebrate the past. He hopes India hangs on to that spirit. “It’s something beautiful about our country. It’s not forced, it’s just part of who we are. I hope we don’t lose it. The friendship in the film really shows that. Even just connecting with each other can be a quiet act of resistance when the system tries to push you to the edges.”

Why Ishaan Khatter Believes Homebound Reflects India’s Diversity

He’s also quick to point out that Homebound isn’t just about a Hindu boy and a Muslim boy becoming friends. “It’s really about two kids at the margins who get each other in a way others just don’t. They know what it’s like to face obstacles most people never have to think about. I’m glad the film is sparking conversation that’s the only way things move forward.”

For Ishaan, what matters most is that Homebound doesn’t shout or lecture. “It’s not trying to pick a fight or make anyone feel small. It’s a conversation, not an argument. And honestly, we all need more of those.”

He summed it up with a smile: “Sure, I’m part Hindu, part Muslim, but honestly? I’m just fully human.”

As for the film itself, Homebound is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions and stars Janhvi Kapoor alongside Ishaan. Neeraj Ghaywan co-wrote the screenplay with Sumit Roy, and Martin Scorsese came on board as executive producer. The story is based on Bashrat Peer’s 2020 New York Times column, “A Friendship, A Pandemic, and a Death Beside the Highway.”

