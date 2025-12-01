LIVE TV
Former IPL Chief Lalit Modi Dances Like There's No Tomorrow In A Posh London Club On His Birthday, Vijay Mallya Makes A Guest Appearance, Internet Asks, 'Where Is Sushmita Sen?'

Former IPL chief Lalit Modi hosted a lavish birthday party at London’s Maddox Club, sharing videos of dancing and celebrations with friends including Vijay Mallya and Chris Gayle. The event, featuring a £1,000 minimum spend per table, went viral after Modi’s Instagram posts.

Former Indian Premier League chairman Lalit Modi seen partying in London on his birthday (PHOTO: X)
Former Indian Premier League chairman Lalit Modi seen partying in London on his birthday (PHOTO: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: December 1, 2025 14:43:56 IST

The former Indian Premier League (IPL) chief, Lalit Modi, posted videos, photos of his birthday party.

What a beautiful, pleasant weekend dancing with friends and family over my birthday. Party you threw, love of my life, @rima1b Instagram, where Modi posted a number of videos of the party.

Lalit Modi’s Grand London Birthday Bash

The party was hosted by 63-year-old Modi in Maddox club in Mayfair, London with a minimum spending of £1, 000 (Rs 1.18 lakh) per table. Modi has posted videos of himself cutting cake and dancing with his friends who included fugitive businessman Vijay Mallya.

In the video, Lalit Modi can be seen dancing in the posh London club with his foreign friends. Vijay Mallya also makes a guest appearance in the second video shared by Lalit Modi. 

Last July, Modi had posted bits of one of his London parties. The video demonstrated him being involved in a karaoke party with Mallya. The former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) player, Chris Gayle, also came to the party.


Former IPL Chief Lalit Modi’s Maddox Club Celebration Trends Online

Lalit Modi never stopped arguing that Mallaya is his friend. On December 19, 2024, Modi wrote to X by wishing Mallya Happy birthday, saying: life has its good and bad moments and we both have experienced it. This too shall pass. May this next year be your year. And you are in love and laughter. Big big hug [sic].”

Mallya replied to this, thanking him as his dearest friend; we both have been in a Country we attempted to serve [sic].

Both Modi and Mallya had been guests in the podcast of influencer Raj Shamani in different episodes. Post the podcast, Modi commended the former Kingfisher Airlines and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) chief on the issue that he believed in his dreams and supported the IPL since the beginning.

There was no one who supported me to make the #IPL blindly like he did. It was also its largest sponsor, and has been its most loyal ardent fan and followers since day one. To always be thankful to you, Modi wrote on X in June.

Modi gave glorification to the former liquor baron, saying he was the first person to support the IPL even when it was nothing more than an idea.


Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.




