What Tanya Mittal Said About Her Exaggerated Claims On Her Lavish Lifestyle After Coming Out Of The Bigg Boss House | Watch Viral Video

Tanya Mittal: Tanya Mittal, the 30-year-old entrepreneur from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, stirred significant buzz during her journey on Bigg Boss 19. Making it to the Top 5 and finishing the season at 4, she remained one of the most talked-about contestants often for reasons beyond gameplay.

Throughout the season, Tanya faced sharp criticism for allegedly faking her personality, flaunting an extravagant lifestyle, and sharing what viewers believed were exaggerated stories about her wealth and business ventures. Now, after stepping out of the BB19 house, she has directly responded to the accusations that followed her all season.

Tanya Mittal Breaks Silence On Her ‘Fake’ Tag

In a post-show interview, Tanya addressed being labelled “fake” on national television. “People may have different opinions about me, but they couldn’t ignore me,” she said, reflecting on the mentally draining moments she faced inside the house.

Explaining that her upbringing shaped her habits and comfort levels, she added, “I’ve grown up with certain lifestyle choices, and I don’t see why that should be questioned. If I choose to maintain a particular lifestyle, it’s because I can. I work for it. That doesn’t make me pretentious. If a 30-year-old can take care of her needs and desires, what’s the issue?”

“Mudda lehanga kaha se aaya, Italy se”🤣🤣🤣 Tanya is so effortlessly funny & loved the way she called out media for twisting what she said🤣👏🏻👏🏻#TanyaMittal #TanyaMittal𓃵 pic.twitter.com/DsCHe0TBVz — Shruti Agarwal (@mhoonna) December 10, 2025

Bodyguard Comment Sparks Massive Debate

One of the biggest controversies sparked during the very first week was Tanya’s claim that she had 150 bodyguards, a statement that instantly became a talking point both inside the house and among viewers. Many questioned the authenticity of the claim, calling it another example of Tanya’s “exaggerations.”

Responding to the viral debate, Tanya clarified that the uproar itself showed a bias. “There’s this assumption that if a woman does something unconventional, it becomes a topic of debate,” she said. “People questioned why I spoke about having bodyguards, but security shouldn’t be restricted to men or celebrities. If someone can afford it, it’s their personal preference.”

