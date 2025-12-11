LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove rohit sharma business news goa fire news canada bcci indigo donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove rohit sharma business news goa fire news canada bcci indigo donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove rohit sharma business news goa fire news canada bcci indigo donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove rohit sharma business news goa fire news canada bcci indigo
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove rohit sharma business news goa fire news canada bcci indigo donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove rohit sharma business news goa fire news canada bcci indigo donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove rohit sharma business news goa fire news canada bcci indigo donald trump bigg boss Congresswoman Sydney Kamlager-Dove rohit sharma business news goa fire news canada bcci indigo
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > What Tanya Mittal Said About Her Exaggerated Claims On Her Lavish Lifestyle After Coming Out Of The Bigg Boss House | Watch Viral Video

What Tanya Mittal Said About Her Exaggerated Claims On Her Lavish Lifestyle After Coming Out Of The Bigg Boss House | Watch Viral Video

Tanya Mittal: Tanya Mittal, the 30-year-old entrepreneur from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, stirred significant buzz during her journey on Bigg Boss 19. Making it to the Top 5 and finishing the season at 4, she remained one of the most talked-about contestants often for reasons beyond gameplay. In a post-show interview, Tanya addressed being labelled “fake” on national television.

What Tanya Mittal Said About Her Exaggerated Claims On Her Lavish Lifestyle After Coming Out Of The Bigg Boss House | Watch Viral Video (Pic Credits- Instagram/ @tanyamittalofficial)
What Tanya Mittal Said About Her Exaggerated Claims On Her Lavish Lifestyle After Coming Out Of The Bigg Boss House | Watch Viral Video (Pic Credits- Instagram/ @tanyamittalofficial)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: December 11, 2025 12:46:50 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

What Tanya Mittal Said About Her Exaggerated Claims On Her Lavish Lifestyle After Coming Out Of The Bigg Boss House | Watch Viral Video

Tanya Mittal: Tanya Mittal, the 30-year-old entrepreneur from Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh, stirred significant buzz during her journey on Bigg Boss 19. Making it to the Top 5 and finishing the season at 4, she remained one of the most talked-about contestants often for reasons beyond gameplay.

Throughout the season, Tanya faced sharp criticism for allegedly faking her personality, flaunting an extravagant lifestyle, and sharing what viewers believed were exaggerated stories about her wealth and business ventures. Now, after stepping out of the BB19 house, she has directly responded to the accusations that followed her all season.

Tanya Mittal Breaks Silence On Her ‘Fake’ Tag

In a post-show interview, Tanya addressed being labelled “fake” on national television. “People may have different opinions about me, but they couldn’t ignore me,” she said, reflecting on the mentally draining moments she faced inside the house.

Explaining that her upbringing shaped her habits and comfort levels, she added, “I’ve grown up with certain lifestyle choices, and I don’t see why that should be questioned. If I choose to maintain a particular lifestyle, it’s because I can. I work for it. That doesn’t make me pretentious. If a 30-year-old can take care of her needs and desires, what’s the issue?”

Bodyguard Comment Sparks Massive Debate

One of the biggest controversies sparked during the very first week was Tanya’s claim that she had 150 bodyguards, a statement that instantly became a talking point both inside the house and among viewers. Many questioned the authenticity of the claim, calling it another example of Tanya’s “exaggerations.”

Responding to the viral debate, Tanya clarified that the uproar itself showed a bias. “There’s this assumption that if a woman does something unconventional, it becomes a topic of debate,” she said. “People questioned why I spoke about having bodyguards, but security shouldn’t be restricted to men or celebrities. If someone can afford it, it’s their personal preference.”

ALSO READ: The Family Man Season 4: Manoj Bajpayee Hints at What’s Next After Shocking Season 3 Cliffhanger

First published on: Dec 11, 2025 12:46 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bigg bossBigg Boss 19Bigg Boss HouseFinalist Tanya MittalGaurav Khannahome-hero-pos-9salman khanTanya MittalTanya Mittal Bigg Boss 19

RELATED News

The Family Man Season 4: Manoj Bajpayee Hints at What’s Next After Shocking Season 3 Cliffhanger

2025’s Most Expensive Films: Budget vs Collection Comparison

Koragajja Track Release Highlights Choreographed Folklore Sequence

Alia Bhatt’s Reply to Pakistani Fan Asking ‘Will You Ever Visit Pakistan?’ Goes Viral

‘I May Argue About…’: Hrithik Roshan Reviews Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, Praises Story but Raises Concerns

LATEST NEWS

Path To US Citizenship: Trump’s Gold Card vs Green Card – Key Differences

From Ricky Ponting To Ashish Nehra: Meet The Head Coaches Of MI, RCB, KKR, CSK, GT, SRH, LSG, PBKS, RR & DC For IPL 2026

ITR Refund Delay: Why Your Income Tax Refund Is Still ‘Under Processing’, AIS Mismatches, Verification Checks Slow Down Payouts, Bank Faults- Everything You Need To Check

What Tanya Mittal Said About Her Exaggerated Claims On Her Lavish Lifestyle After Coming Out Of The Bigg Boss House | Watch Viral Video

Buy iPhone 16 For Just 40,000 On Flipkart, Here Is How You Can Buy iPhone 16 For The Lowest Price

Early Entry To Workplace? Spain Court Backs Boss For Firing Woman Who Showed Up 40 Minutes Before Shift For 2 Years

ICICI Prudential AMC Launches Rs 10,602 Crore IPO: Price Band, GMP And Allotment Timeline

Which Is Better In 2025-EPF, PPF Or NPS? A Complete Retirement Returns Comparison

US Fed Cuts Rates For Third Time In 2025 To 3.50%-3.75% Amid Slowing Job Market And Persistent Inflation, Jerome Powell-led FOMC; Here Is Everything You Need To Know

Modi-Putin Selfie Sparks Storm In US Congress, Lawmakers Accuse Donald Trump Of Damaging India-US Ties

What Tanya Mittal Said About Her Exaggerated Claims On Her Lavish Lifestyle After Coming Out Of The Bigg Boss House | Watch Viral Video

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

What Tanya Mittal Said About Her Exaggerated Claims On Her Lavish Lifestyle After Coming Out Of The Bigg Boss House | Watch Viral Video

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

What Tanya Mittal Said About Her Exaggerated Claims On Her Lavish Lifestyle After Coming Out Of The Bigg Boss House | Watch Viral Video
What Tanya Mittal Said About Her Exaggerated Claims On Her Lavish Lifestyle After Coming Out Of The Bigg Boss House | Watch Viral Video
What Tanya Mittal Said About Her Exaggerated Claims On Her Lavish Lifestyle After Coming Out Of The Bigg Boss House | Watch Viral Video
What Tanya Mittal Said About Her Exaggerated Claims On Her Lavish Lifestyle After Coming Out Of The Bigg Boss House | Watch Viral Video

QUICK LINKS