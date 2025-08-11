LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > What Went Wrong On A Bad Bunny Fan’s Dream Trip To Puerto Rico That Ended In A Tragic Shooting?

What Went Wrong On A Bad Bunny Fan’s Dream Trip To Puerto Rico That Ended In A Tragic Shooting?

A 25-year-old New York tourist, in Puerto Rico for Bad Bunny’s concerts, was fatally shot in La Perla. Identified as Kevin Mares, he was an innocent bystander caught in crossfire. The tragedy raises concerns over tourist safety as the island hosts large-scale events.

Dream trip for Bad Bunny fan ends in tragedy.
Dream trip for Bad Bunny fan ends in tragedy.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 11, 2025 09:43:20 IST

An upsetting end of an equally anticipated trip had cast a gloomy tag on the celebratory mood that Bad bunny has had on his residency concerts in Puerto Rico. The visitor was shot dead in the early hours of Sunday morning a 25-year-old New York tourist who had arrived in the island especially to watch the series of performances.

Kevin Mares is the victim of its name, having been caught up in a crossfire of a fight that occurred in the community of La Perla which is a community in the outskirts of Old San Juan. It has also been reported by authorities that Mares was an innocent bystander, a fact which serves to accentuate both the nature of randomness and absurdity in the violence which ended his life. A brother and sister who are residents of the area and also sustained injuries in the shooting are still in hospital.

Escalating Violence in Tourist Areas

The La Perla case, which gained popularity due to the music video shooting the track Despacito, triggers the questions about the violence in the region popular with the tourists. Though the neighborhood has made efforts to change its former image of a crime-riddled area, there are still rare but critical cases that take place.

This lethal shooting is not the first case as there have been some previous cases where tourists have been stabbed because they were filming and another killed after being attacked due to drugs. This trend poses a complicated challenge to the local authorities in their mandate of promoting tourism and at the same time ensuring the safety of the tourists.

Concert Tourism and Public Safety Concerns

The series of Bad Bunny concerts has also attracted tens of thousands of tourists to Puerto Rico, and this is a great stimulus to the economy of that region. Nevertheless, the flow of the masses of people and the presence of sleepless-night festivities do burden the law enforcement capabilities.

The shooting was done following the closing time of a municipal code serving alcohol and it brought into question the policy enforcement and operation of some facilities. Seeing how Puerto Rico remains a significant destination of large-scale events, the notion of both event venues and the communities around them must be targeted to avoid such disastrous events of both visitors and residents.

Also Read: Sean Diddy’s Desperate Plea! Could Pardon Make The Rapper A Donald Trump Supporter?

Tags: Bad Bunny fan shootingPuerto Rico concert safetyPuerto Rico tourist tragedy

