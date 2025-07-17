LIVE TV
When Is Supergirl Starring Milly Alcock Releasing In US? First Look Post Cryptic End Credit Scene In Superman Gets Fan Excited

Milly Alcock’s first look as Supergirl is out! Directed by Craig Gillespie, the DC film shows a darker Kara Zor-El shaped by Krypton’s destruction. Set to release on June 26, 2026, it features Jason Momoa as Lobo and continues the saga after Alcock’s cameo in Superman.

Milly Alcock made a cameo as Supergirl in the Superman film near the end
Milly Alcock made a cameo as Supergirl in the Superman film near the end

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: July 17, 2025 19:01:24 IST

Amid the success of ‘Superman’, the makers on Wednesday unveiled the first look of ‘Supergirl’ featuring Milly Alcock.

Milly Alcock plays the Maid of Might in the Craig Gillespie-directed. Filmmaker James Gunn took to X and shared the poster of Supergirl on social media with the caption, “Look Out. 2026.” The film is all set to hit the theatres on July 16, 2026.

Milly made a cameo as Supergirl in the Superman film near the end.

This film, based on the comic by Tom King and Bilquis Evely, presents a darker and more intense Supergirl than fans are used to.
According to Variety, in his first presentation of the DC Studios slate with co-chief Peter Safran, Gunn shared that “she is not exactly the Supergirl we’re used to seeing.”

This version of Kara Zor-El grew up witnessing the destruction of Krypton, giving her a harder edge. Alcock, who is best known for her role in HBO’s House of the Dragon, plays the iconic superhero. She is joined by Matthias Schoenaerts, who stars as the villain Krem of the Yellow Hills; Eve Ridley as Ruthye Marye Knoll, the girl who recruits Supergirl to bring Krem to justice; and David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham as Supergirl’s parents.

Fans will also see Jason Momoa as the alien mercenary Lobo and the much-loved Krypto the Superdog. 

(With inputs from ANI)

