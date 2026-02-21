LIVE TV
Who Are BLACKPINK? K-Pop Queens Become First Artists To Hit 100 Million YouTube Subscribers, Receive The Rare Red Diamond Creator Award

Who Are BLACKPINK? K-Pop Queens Become First Artists To Hit 100 Million YouTube Subscribers, Receive The Rare Red Diamond Creator Award

BLACKPINK, formed by YG Entertainment in 2016, has become one of the world’s biggest music acts with global hits like “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du” and “Kill This Love.” On February 20, 2026, they made history as the first artist to cross 100 million subscribers on YouTube, earning the Red Diamond Creator Award.

Published: February 21, 2026 15:03:09 IST

Who Are BLACKPINK? K-Pop Queens Become First Artists To Hit 100 Million YouTube Subscribers, Receive The Rare Red Diamond Creator Award

BLACKPINK is a South Korean girl group that has grown into one of the biggest music acts in the world. The group was formed by YG Entertainment and has four members. Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa. The group made their debut in 2016 and has been on a rise ever since.

The band has broken several chart records and sold millions of albums over the years. BLACKPINK also boasts of a huge global fanbase. Songs like “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du,” “Kill This Love” and “How You Like That” are global hits. These tracks set streaming and viewing records, especially on YouTube.

Reports say BLACKPINK’s impact goes far beyond just music. They have topped international charts and achieved major sales milestones. They have become cultural ambassadors of K-pop worldwide. Their presence on YouTube alone has made them one of the most-watched and followed artists in the world. Their fans are known as BLINKs.

BLACKPINK Makes YouTube History

According to reports, BLACKPINK reached a milestone on February 20, 2026, that no other artist has achieved before. Their official YouTube channel crossed 100 million subscribers. With this, they became the first artist in the world to reach that number on the platform. To mark the achievement, YouTube gave them the special Red Diamond Creator Award. This award is rare and is only given to channels that cross 100 million subscribers.

The group launched their YouTube channel in June 2016. It has taken them about nine years and eight months to reach this historic number. According to YG Entertainment, the channel has hundreds of videos and has seen strong growth recently, especially before the release of their third mini album, DEADLINE, which is scheduled to come out on February 27.

A Legacy of Records and Views

BLACKPINK’s success on YouTube is not new. The group has nine music videos with more than one billion views each. Some of these include Ddu-Du Ddu-Du, Kill This Love, How You Like That, BOOMBAYAH and Pink Venom. Many of these songs also broke records for the most views in the first 24 hours after release.

So far, their channel has crossed over 41.1 billion total views. The group also holds several Guinness World Records which includes being the most-viewed band on YouTube. This milestone is not just about numbers. It shows how loyal and strong their global fanbase is.

First published on: Feb 21, 2026 3:03 PM IST
Who Are BLACKPINK? K-Pop Queens Become First Artists To Hit 100 Million YouTube Subscribers, Receive The Rare Red Diamond Creator Award

