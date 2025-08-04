‘Who Are You?’ Zakir Khan Recalls Not Recognising BTS Members Despite Being In The Same Room For 35 Minutes

Zakir Khan stands out as one of the most recognisable faces in Indian stand-up comedy. He’s no stranger to sold-out world tours, and his resume even boasts a set at the Royal Albert Hall—pretty legendary stuff. But even the best of us have our clueless moments.

Not too long ago, Zakir shared a story about his trip to Korea, where he crossed paths with the global phenomenon BTS, and, well… didn’t realise who they were.

Talking with The Lallantop, Zakir admitted he tends to overthink things, which might explain how he ended up in a room with BTS and didn’t connect the dots.

Zakir Khan recalls failing to recognise BTS members

According to him, he was in Korea for an event, planning to interview a major celebrity. Turns out, BTS was there for the same reason.

Since he arrived late, he found himself grouped with the band’s members. In classic “fish out of water” fashion, he asked one of them who they were and where they were from, only to be told they’re with BTS. Zakir genuinely thought they were just some behind-the-scenes crew.

No clue they were the main event. Later, when he told his friends he’d hung out with BTS for 35 minutes and didn’t realise it, their reactions were pure shock.

What is BTS up to?

Now, for a little context: BTS is made up of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. The group hit pause recently while everyone fulfilled their mandatory military service in South Korea.

That’s wrapped up now, and each member has jumped into solo projects. Jin and J-Hope have been selling out shows in Tokyo and Berlin, while V, Jungkook, Jimin, and RM keep up with fans through live streams and online interactions.

