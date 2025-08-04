Home > Entertainment > ‘Who Are You?’ Zakir Khan Recalls Not Recognising BTS Members Despite Being In The Same Room For 35 Minutes

Indian comedian Zakir Khan revealed he unknowingly spent 35 minutes with BTS during a Korea trip, thinking they were just crew members. His hilarious mix-up went viral, especially now that BTS is back from military service and active with solo projects worldwide.

Zakir Khan recalled not recognising BTS members
Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: August 4, 2025 17:44:20 IST

Zakir Khan stands out as one of the most recognisable faces in Indian stand-up comedy. He’s no stranger to sold-out world tours, and his resume even boasts a set at the Royal Albert Hall—pretty legendary stuff. But even the best of us have our clueless moments.

Not too long ago, Zakir shared a story about his trip to Korea, where he crossed paths with the global phenomenon BTS, and, well… didn’t realise who they were.

Talking with The Lallantop, Zakir admitted he tends to overthink things, which might explain how he ended up in a room with BTS and didn’t connect the dots.

Zakir Khan recalls failing to recognise BTS members 

According to him, he was in Korea for an event, planning to interview a major celebrity. Turns out, BTS was there for the same reason.

Since he arrived late, he found himself grouped with the band’s members. In classic “fish out of water” fashion, he asked one of them who they were and where they were from, only to be told they’re with BTS. Zakir genuinely thought they were just some behind-the-scenes crew. 

No clue they were the main event. Later, when he told his friends he’d hung out with BTS for 35 minutes and didn’t realise it, their reactions were pure shock.

Zakir shared, “I asked one of the members, ‘Who are you and where are you from’, and he told me they are from BTS. I thought that the Korean organising team has called for a behind-the-scenes team. I was totally unaware of the fact that they are famous people. Later, when I told people that for 35 minutes I was in the same room as them, they fainted.”

What is BTS up to? 

Now, for a little context: BTS is made up of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. The group hit pause recently while everyone fulfilled their mandatory military service in South Korea.

That’s wrapped up now, and each member has jumped into solo projects. Jin and J-Hope have been selling out shows in Tokyo and Berlin, while V, Jungkook, Jimin, and RM keep up with fans through live streams and online interactions.

