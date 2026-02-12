Who Is Aayush Sharma? Salman Khan’s Brother-In-Law Receives Threat Email Days After Ranveer Singh

Aayush Sharma, brother-in-law of Salman Khan, has received a threatening email days after actor Ranveer Singh reportedly received a threatening WhatsApp voice note.

Aayush, who is married to Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan, was reportedly sent the threatening message via email by an individual claiming links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

According to agencies, the Mumbai Crime Branch confirmed that Aayush received the threat on Wednesday, February 11. His case came to light shortly after Ranveer Singh, the Dhurandhar star, received a similar threat.

Who Sent Threat Email To Aayush Sharma?

Investigators are examining the technical aspects of both cases, as efforts were allegedly made to conceal the identities of the senders.

Also Read: Fatima Sana Shaikh’s Viral Bikini Video From Goa: Actress Jumps Off Cliff | Know Her Age, Boyfriend, Movies & Personal Details

Ranveer Singh’s threat reportedly came in the form of a WhatsApp voice note sent using a VPN service. In Aayush Sharma’s case, the threat email was sent via Proton Mail, a platform often associated with encrypted communication.

Authorities are currently tracing the digital footprints in both incidents to determine whether the threats originated from a common source or if there was a coordinated attempt behind them.

Aayush Sharma Receives Threat Days After Firing Outside Rohit Shetty’s Residence

These incidents come amid heightened tension in the film fraternity following a recent firing outside filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s residence in Mumbai’s Juhu area.

Reports indicate that five rounds were fired outside Shetty’s home. The Mumbai Crime Branch investigation later revealed that the vehicle used in the firing had been sourced from Pune.

The car belonged to a Pune-based individual who had sold it just days earlier for Rs 30,000 to one of the arrested accused, identified as Aditya Gayki.

Who Is Aayush Sharma?

Aayush Sharma comes from a prominent political family in Himachal Pradesh.

He is the son of Anil Sharma, a politician from Himachal Pradesh. His grandfather, Sukh Ram Sharma, was a well-known figure in both state and national politics.

Sukh Ram Sharma was elected as an MLA five times and as a Member of Parliament three times. He also served as the Telecom Minister in the central Congress government.

Aayush completed his schooling at Delhi Public School.

He married Arpita Khan on November 18, 2014. The couple has been together since their wedding and has two children – a son, Ahil, and a daughter, Ayat.

Also Read: Friday OTT Releases (13 February, 2026): What to Watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, Prime Video, ZEE5 & More | Upcoming Movies & Web Series