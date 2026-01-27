Who Is Akash Sansanwal? Kacha Badam Fame Anjali Arora’s Beau Arrested Over Using Fake MP Pass During Routine Vehicle Check

The digital world is currently active with reports about Akash Sansanwal. He has been in a relationship with Anjali Arora, who stars in Lock Upp, since their first romantic videos and temple visits together.

The Uttar Pradesh police took Akash into custody during their security operations at the Kashi toll plaza, which is located on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway. The authorities found vehicle credential discrepancies together with allegations about Akash’s political ties when they began their standard vehicle inspection.

Akash’s Arrest

Police conducted the arrest during their increased monitoring activities, which were conducted before Republic Day. Police officers stopped the Scorpio SUV that Akash Sansanwal was driving because they saw a suspicious legislator sticker that he had displayed on his vehicle’s windshield.

Akash told officers during questioning that he worked as a personal assistant for a current Member of Parliament. The local police worked under SSP Meerut Dr. Vipin Tada to confirm the alleged statements, which showed that the pass had been completely made up.

The authorities detained him immediately, and they registered an FIR that included multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita that addressed the illegal use of a safeguarded identity.

Sansanwal’s Background

Akash Sansanwal, who creates online content, lives in Katwaria Sarai, Delhi, beyond his legal conflicts. He became famous when people saw him with Anjali Arora in 2022, but he had already established his online presence, which now includes almost 80000 Instagram followers.

His profile shows he creates content about his daily life, his workout routines, and his spiritual travel experiences with Anjali to Kedarnath and other locations.

He operates his social media platforms as an effective influencer, but police investigators discovered his connections to political families which led to his current serious legal problems of forgery and personation.

