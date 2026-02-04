Who Is Deepesh Sharma? Meet Shamita Shetty’s Rumoured Beau, Entrepreneur Cum Techno Music Artist Who Is Going Viral After Actress’ Birthday Pics Surface Online

Shilpa Shetty’s sister, Shamita Shetty, celebrated her 47th birthday on February 2, surrounded by family and close friends. The birthday bash attracted attention not only for the star-studded gathering but also for her pictures with Deepesh Sharma, which quickly went viral.

Deepesh shared a heartfelt post for Shamita, writing, “Love you my Shamster,” prompting fans to speculate about the nature of their relationship. This comes after Shamita’s widely discussed breakup with actor Raqesh Bapat in 2022.

Who Is Deepesh Sharma?

Deepesh Sharma is a techno music artist and entrepreneur, known for co-founding Mumbai nightlife hotspots Milagro and The Cocktail Room. Apart from his business ventures, he is recognized for his creative pursuits in music and is known to share a friendly bond with Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, often posting glimpses of their camaraderie on social media.

Birthday Post Sparks Fan Speculation

During Shamita’s birthday celebration, Deepesh was photographed exiting the venue with her. On Instagram, he posted three pictures from the event, captioning them:

“Happy Birthday to my forever laughter riot. To the one who knows all my stories & still sticks around. Love you, my Shamster”

The affectionate message quickly sparked rumours about a potential romantic connection between the two, with fans reacting enthusiastically online.

Shamita Shetty And Raqesh Bapat Breakup

Shamita had earlier addressed her breakup with Raqesh Bapat, describing them as “completely different people” and stating that she had “erased” that chapter of her life. She officially announced the end of the relationship on July 26, 2022, via her Instagram story. Raqesh was previously married to actress Ridhi Dogra.

While fans continue to speculate, Shamita seems focused on her personal growth and career, enjoying her birthday surrounded by loved ones.

