Who Is Nyla Raja? Pakistani Celeb Imad Wasim Announces Second Marriage As First Wife Sannia Ashfaq Accuses Him Of Cheating

Pakistani cricketer Imad Wasim has announced his wedding to Nyla Raja, the second time and this kind of announcement has caused a ripple effect and controversy amongst the population. The cricketer affirmed through social media that he got married to Nyla months after the divorce against his first wife, Sannia Ashfaq. Wasim, in his declaration, referred to the demise of his first marriage as one of the worst moments in his life as the marriage had given him his children and said that he loves them. He urged the fans to allow the privacy of the two families in this transitional phase to prevail.

Nevertheless, in spite of his explanation the announcement has elicited fierce responses in the online community, especially amongst his ex-wife. Sannia Ashfaq posted an emotional and highly charged post on Instagram, claiming that Wasim betrayed and cheated on her, and was a homewrecker and a cheater. In an even bigger accusation, she said that he had made her get an abortion and termed him a murderer, saying she had evidence to support her cause and that she wanted justice to be served on their children. She also posted wedding videos, and she contextualized the unfolding of events as affirmation of what she had been worried about her entire life.







Nyla Raja: Allegations Against Her

Personal crisis has predictably been transferred into social media debate and fans and critics have taken both sides of the argument. There have been criticisms of the cricketer about his decisions and some have shown their sympathy towards Ashfaq and their children, others are demanding some privacy and understanding to all involved. Nyla Raja, a social media personality and a lawyer, was the subject of a lot of criticism with commentators pointing their fingers on her as well as Wasim as the cause of the failure of the previous marriage. With the society under the microscope, there is still debate on societal expectations, individual responsibility and how high profile personal lives affect family.

