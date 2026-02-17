LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ajit Agarkar selection committee Isha Foundation Imad Wasim AI startup ai summit delhi Australia cricket collapse Apple Event Bangladesh news Piyush Dhamnodiya Epstein files bulk deals India Deportation accident Ajit Agarkar selection committee Isha Foundation Imad Wasim AI startup ai summit delhi Australia cricket collapse Apple Event Bangladesh news Piyush Dhamnodiya Epstein files bulk deals India Deportation accident Ajit Agarkar selection committee Isha Foundation Imad Wasim AI startup ai summit delhi Australia cricket collapse Apple Event Bangladesh news Piyush Dhamnodiya Epstein files bulk deals India Deportation accident Ajit Agarkar selection committee Isha Foundation Imad Wasim AI startup ai summit delhi Australia cricket collapse Apple Event Bangladesh news Piyush Dhamnodiya Epstein files bulk deals India Deportation accident
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Ajit Agarkar selection committee Isha Foundation Imad Wasim AI startup ai summit delhi Australia cricket collapse Apple Event Bangladesh news Piyush Dhamnodiya Epstein files bulk deals India Deportation accident Ajit Agarkar selection committee Isha Foundation Imad Wasim AI startup ai summit delhi Australia cricket collapse Apple Event Bangladesh news Piyush Dhamnodiya Epstein files bulk deals India Deportation accident Ajit Agarkar selection committee Isha Foundation Imad Wasim AI startup ai summit delhi Australia cricket collapse Apple Event Bangladesh news Piyush Dhamnodiya Epstein files bulk deals India Deportation accident Ajit Agarkar selection committee Isha Foundation Imad Wasim AI startup ai summit delhi Australia cricket collapse Apple Event Bangladesh news Piyush Dhamnodiya Epstein files bulk deals India Deportation accident
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Who Is Nyla Raja? Pakistani Celeb Imad Wasim Announces Second Marriage As First Wife Sannia Ashfaq Accuses Him Of Cheating

Who Is Nyla Raja? Pakistani Celeb Imad Wasim Announces Second Marriage As First Wife Sannia Ashfaq Accuses Him Of Cheating

Nyla Raja, a social media personality and a lawyer, was the subject of a lot of criticism with commentators pointing their fingers on her as well as Wasim as the cause of the failure of the previous marriage.

(Image Credit: Instagram)
(Image Credit: Instagram)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Last updated: February 17, 2026 13:19:33 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Nyla Raja? Pakistani Celeb Imad Wasim Announces Second Marriage As First Wife Sannia Ashfaq Accuses Him Of Cheating

Pakistani cricketer Imad Wasim has announced his wedding to Nyla Raja, the second time and this kind of announcement has caused a ripple effect and controversy amongst the population. The cricketer affirmed through social media that he got married to Nyla months after the divorce against his first wife, Sannia Ashfaq. Wasim, in his declaration, referred to the demise of his first marriage as one of the worst moments in his life as the marriage had given him his children and said that he loves them. He urged the fans to allow the privacy of the two families in this transitional phase to prevail. 

Who Is Nyla Raja? Pakistani Celeb Imad Wasim Announces Second Marriage As First Wife Sannia Ashfaq Accuses Him Of Cheating

Nevertheless, in spite of his explanation the announcement has elicited fierce responses in the online community, especially amongst his ex-wife. Sannia Ashfaq posted an emotional and highly charged post on Instagram, claiming that Wasim betrayed and cheated on her, and was a homewrecker and a cheater. In an even bigger accusation, she said that he had made her get an abortion and termed him a murderer, saying she had evidence to support her cause and that she wanted justice to be served on their children. She also posted wedding videos, and she contextualized the unfolding of events as affirmation of what she had been worried about her entire life. 



Nyla Raja: Allegations Against Her

Personal crisis has predictably been transferred into social media debate and fans and critics have taken both sides of the argument. There have been criticisms of the cricketer about his decisions and some have shown their sympathy towards Ashfaq and their children, others are demanding some privacy and understanding to all involved. Nyla Raja, a social media personality and a lawyer, was the subject of a lot of criticism with commentators pointing their fingers on her as well as Wasim as the cause of the failure of the previous marriage. With the society under the microscope, there is still debate on societal expectations, individual responsibility and how high profile personal lives affect family.

Also Read: Who Is Redheemaa? Mystery Diva Fuels Bigg Boss 20 Frenzy As Fans Whisper, ‘She’s The Drama We’ve Been Waiting For’

First published on: Feb 17, 2026 12:36 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-10Imad WasimImad Wasim cheatingImad Wasim nyla rajaImad Wasim second marriageNyla Raja instagramNyla Raja newsSannia Ashfaq accusationsWho Is Nyla Raja

RELATED News

Who Is SZA? Grammy Winner, US Muslim Singer Performs At Sadhguru’s Isha Foundation Maha Shivratri Event In Coimbatore, ‘ Can I Get A Shiv Shambhu’ Video Goes Viral

Sivakarthikeyan Channels Lord Virumandi Spirit In Seyon Teaser, Fans Spot Kamal Haasan Vibes In Action-Packed Film

Who Is Redheemaa? Mystery Diva Fuels Bigg Boss 20 Frenzy As Fans Whisper, ‘She’s The Drama We’ve Been Waiting For’

Dhurandhar 2 In Trouble? BMC Demands Permanent Blacklisting Of Aditya Dhar’s B26 Studio, Suggests Imposing Heavy Penalties On Movie

After Rajpal Yadav, Ameesha Patel In Legal Crosshairs As Moradabad Court Issues Non-Bailable Warrant Against ‘Gadar’ Actress In Rs 4.5 Lakh Cheque Bounce Case

LATEST NEWS

Why is HFCL Share Price Rallying? Surges 5% Amid Second Major Order Win In A Week

Mohammed Shami’s 8-Fer In Ranji Trophy Semi-Final Ignites Fan Fury Against BCCI Selectors

AKTU One View Result 2026 Declared At aktu.ac.in; Direct Link And Steps To Download Scorecard

Who Is Nyla Raja? Pakistani Celeb Imad Wasim Announces Second Marriage As First Wife Sannia Ashfaq Accuses Him Of Cheating

Alibaba Launches Qwen 3.5, Shocks AI World With Model 60% Cheaper Than OpenAI, Anthropic And Google Gemini – Here’s How It Could Change The Global AI Race

Bihar Board Class 10 Exams 2026 Begin, Over 15 Lakh Students Appear For Matric Papers

How Soon Will Elon Musk Become The First Trillionaire? Tesla CEO’s Net Worth Hits $850 Billion On Journey From Billionaire To Trillionaire; Here’s What He Said About It

Epstein Files Backlash: Will Bill Gates Attend AI India Summit As Sex Offender’s Island Secret Pics And Videos Revealed?

Why Is Lunar New Year 2026 Celebrated? The Meaning Behind China’s Week-Long Beautiful Tradition And How It Is Celebrated

WWE RAW Results 16 February 2026: CM Punk And AJ Lee Return, AJ Styles Drops Major Announcement

Who Is Nyla Raja? Pakistani Celeb Imad Wasim Announces Second Marriage As First Wife Sannia Ashfaq Accuses Him Of Cheating

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Nyla Raja? Pakistani Celeb Imad Wasim Announces Second Marriage As First Wife Sannia Ashfaq Accuses Him Of Cheating

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Nyla Raja? Pakistani Celeb Imad Wasim Announces Second Marriage As First Wife Sannia Ashfaq Accuses Him Of Cheating
Who Is Nyla Raja? Pakistani Celeb Imad Wasim Announces Second Marriage As First Wife Sannia Ashfaq Accuses Him Of Cheating
Who Is Nyla Raja? Pakistani Celeb Imad Wasim Announces Second Marriage As First Wife Sannia Ashfaq Accuses Him Of Cheating
Who Is Nyla Raja? Pakistani Celeb Imad Wasim Announces Second Marriage As First Wife Sannia Ashfaq Accuses Him Of Cheating

QUICK LINKS