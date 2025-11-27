Who Is Orry And Why The Social Media Influencer Cuts A Sorry Figure In ₹252-Crore Drug Trafficking Case

Orry: Orhan Awatramani, known as Orry, is a prominent Mumbai-based socialite and internet personality currently involved in a major ₹252-crore drug trafficking case. The phrase “cuts a sorry figure” likely refers to the significant public and media scrutiny he faced when arriving for police questioning, a stark contrast to his usual glamorous social media persona.

Who Is Orry? Bollywood’s Go-To Socialite

A fixture across Mumbai’s elite party circuit, Orry is frequently spotted with star kids such as Nysa Devgan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and others.

He is the son of businessman Suraj K. Awatramani, whose interests span real estate, hospitality and beverages. Educated at Parsons School of Design in New York, Orry has worked in fashion, branding and design roles.

Orry shot to fame for his quirky persona, bold fashion choices, and a viral moment where he jokingly described his profession as a “liver.” Today, he is widely known as a brand collaborator and influencer, often dominating social media feeds with his celebrity selfies and luxury lifestyle posts.

Massive Drug Case: How The Probe Began

The investigation dates back to March 2024, when Mumbai Police busted a major mephedrone manufacturing unit on a farm in Sangli, Maharashtra, recovering over 126 kg of the synthetic drug worth approximately ₹252 crore.

The case accelerated in November 2025 after the deportation and arrest of Mohammad Salim Mohammad Suhail Shaikh, also known as Salim Shaikh or Lavish, from Dubai. Shaikh is believed to be a close associate of fugitive drug trafficker Salim Dola, a key member of the Dawood Ibrahim network, and Dola’s son Taher.

Police allege that the drug ring trafficked mephedrone using luxury cars and routed illicit profits through hawala channels.

Celebrities Named During Interrogation

While being questioned, Shaikh reportedly claimed he organised high-profile rave parties in India and abroad for film personalities, fashion influencers, politicians and other public figures.

He mentioned multiple names- including Orry, Nora Fatehi, Shraddha Kapoor, her brother Siddhant Kapoor, filmmaker duo Abbas–Mustan, and politician Zeeshan Siddique.

Shaikh further alleged that Alishah Parkar, nephew of underworld figure Dawood Ibrahim, attended some of these events.

Summoned For Verification

Mumbai Police have issued summons to all individuals named by Shaikh to verify his statements and establish whether any of them are linked to the drug network.

Orry has been called by the Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) in Ghatkopar to record his statement. Officials emphasise that no charges have been filed against him so far, and the summons is part of an evidence-verification process.

He was outside Mumbai when the first summons was issued and has requested a new appearance date after November 25. Authorities are examining his request.

Previous Run-In With The Law

This is not Orry’s first confrontation with law enforcement. In March 2024, he was booked by the Jammu & Kashmir Police for allegedly consuming alcohol in a prohibited pilgrimage zone at a local hotel.

As the investigation widens, Mumbai Police are expected to question more individuals cited during Shaikh’s interrogation, with the ₹252-crore case continuing to unravel layers of a sophisticated drug network.

