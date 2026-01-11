Who Is Prashant Tamang’s Wife? Indian Idol 3 Winner And Paatal Lok 2 Actor Dies At 43 From Cardiac Arrest In New Delhi

Prashant Tamang’s sudden departure, who was the most famous contestant in Indian Idol 3 and the one of the main representatives of the Nepali film industry, has caused the entire music and film sectors to be in deep mourning. Reports say that the 43-year-old singer-actor died of a heart attack in New Delhi on January 11, 2026.

Tamang, who was initially a constable of Kolkata Police, was known for his great singing ability and modest personality. His military to the greatest Indian stage transformation is a legendary tale and a major motivational factor for many.

While the fans from different parts of the world are paying tribute to “Gorkha Pride,” the focus of many is also on the family he has left behind, especially on his wife, who was always there for him during his quick rise to fame.

Martha Aley: The Woman Behind the Star

Prashant Tamang’s life was a superstar on the outside, but the inside was decorated with the love of his wife the Martha Aley sometimes called Geeta Thapa. Martha, who was a flight attendant, met Prashant for the first time during one of his musical tours in Dimapur, Nagaland, and later they became friends.

The friendship soon turned into a deep love, and they got married in a private ceremony on February 16, 2011. During his transition from being a reality show winner to a leading man in hit Nepali films like Gorkha Paltan, Martha was, though, a private but a very important figure for Prashant, giving him the stability he needed to face the pressure that came with fame.

Geeta Thapa and Their Growing Legacy

The couple’s connection became even more substantial in recent years with the birth of their daughter, Ariah, who was born in July 2022.

Prashant was very open about his happiness regarding becoming a father on social media and often referred to his family as his biggest support. Geeta Thapa (Martha) was not only a spouse but also a very strong support who stayed with him when he was taking his career to the digital world, which included his latest highly acclaimed role in Paatal Lok Season 2.

The lamentation of a great artist by the community is taking place today, but the focus is still on Martha and their little one who are the living representation of the legacy left behind by the man who had the power to dream and make an entire generation dream.

