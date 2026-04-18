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Home > Entertainment News > Who Is Shivashish Mishra? BB12 Star Survives A Near-Fatal Crash, Suffers 12 Rib Fractures, Gets 29 Stitches, Shocking Fans Nationwide

Who Is Shivashish Mishra? BB12 Star Survives A Near-Fatal Crash, Suffers 12 Rib Fractures, Gets 29 Stitches, Shocking Fans Nationwide

Bigg Boss 12 fame Shivashish Mishra suffered 12 fractured ribs and required 29 stitches after a serious accident. The incident shocked fans nationwide as the fitness model now faces a long, painful recovery, showing resilience while receiving massive support and prayers.

who is Shivashish Mishra
who is Shivashish Mishra

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: April 18, 2026 14:45:32 IST

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Who Is Shivashish Mishra? BB12 Star Survives A Near-Fatal Crash, Suffers 12 Rib Fractures, Gets 29 Stitches, Shocking Fans Nationwide

In a shocking revelation, Shivashish Mishra, the charismatic, dashing entrepreneur and model who came to fame as a contestant on Bigg Boss 12, has gone to the hospital, claiming he has suffered 12 fractured ribs in an accident. Shivashish is known for his charismatic personality, as well as his sense of style, which he displays through his extensive driving of high-end automobiles and taking part in contests with his friend Sourabh Patel. In the incident where he sustained his injuries, Shivashish said he needed 29 stitches to close wounds he sustained. “The revelation of the incident has sent an enormous wave of shock to his fanbase, who are struggling to accept the fact that a life of glamour can just be a life-altering tragedy.

Structural Integrity: Navigating the Anatomy of a High-Impact Recovery

The process of recovering from twelve broken ribs involves more than physical pain because it requires the patient to battle through each inhalation. The thoracic cage, which protects essential organs, suffers severe damage after a high-speed impact. Shivashish needs to do more than follow his current bed rest schedule because his public image depends on his athletic performance.

Painful Recovery Ahead: 12 Rib Fractures and 29 Stitches Mark a Long, Delicate Healing Journey

The medical management of 12 fractured ribs requires a delicate balance of respiratory therapy to prevent lung complications and pain management to allow for basic movement. The 29 stitches, which extend beyond the skeletal damage, serve as a permanent record of the impact, showing the locations where surgeons worked to repair the visible injuries from the accident. His current life stage requires him to face a painful process that will gradually help him regain control over his body.

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Psychological Resilience: Redefining the “Luxury” of a Second Chance

The story of Shivashish Mishra has moved from his reality TV work to his current state in intensive care, which requires him to make major changes inside himself. The experience of surviving death brings about a fundamental change in how people view life because they now value survival above their previous self-defined brand, which included expensive cars and social standing. The doctors conduct precise medical procedures to treat his physical injuries while he requires extraordinary mental strength to handle the effects of his life-threatening experience. The accident demonstrates that even the most “larger-than-life” personalities remain susceptible to unpredictable events. His followers receive more than a medical update because they observe him without his celebrity protections as he attempts to reconstruct his life after a severe car accident.

BB12 Star Shivashish Mishra Fights Back With Determination as Fans Rally Support During Painful Recovery Journey

The former Bigg Boss star continues to interact with his fans through communication despite his serious medical condition. He shows appreciation for the national support of prayers, which have been sent to him. The “Commoner” who lived as a king now exists as a patient who battles for his recovery from medical treatment. The healing process, which he is currently going through, brings all his attention to existing medical conditions, while his supporters believe that the same determination that helped him succeed in Bigg Boss will support him through his toughest life challenge.

Also Read: Who Is Veer Pahariya’s Mystery Girl? Months After Tara Sutaria Breakup, A New Sighting Sparks Fresh Dating Buzz

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Tags: Bigg Boss 12Shivashish MishraShivashish Mishra car accident

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Who Is Shivashish Mishra? BB12 Star Survives A Near-Fatal Crash, Suffers 12 Rib Fractures, Gets 29 Stitches, Shocking Fans Nationwide

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Who Is Shivashish Mishra? BB12 Star Survives A Near-Fatal Crash, Suffers 12 Rib Fractures, Gets 29 Stitches, Shocking Fans Nationwide

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Who Is Shivashish Mishra? BB12 Star Survives A Near-Fatal Crash, Suffers 12 Rib Fractures, Gets 29 Stitches, Shocking Fans Nationwide
Who Is Shivashish Mishra? BB12 Star Survives A Near-Fatal Crash, Suffers 12 Rib Fractures, Gets 29 Stitches, Shocking Fans Nationwide
Who Is Shivashish Mishra? BB12 Star Survives A Near-Fatal Crash, Suffers 12 Rib Fractures, Gets 29 Stitches, Shocking Fans Nationwide
Who Is Shivashish Mishra? BB12 Star Survives A Near-Fatal Crash, Suffers 12 Rib Fractures, Gets 29 Stitches, Shocking Fans Nationwide

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