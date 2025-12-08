LIVE TV
Who Is Sunaina Yella? Meet South Indian Actress Linked To Emirati Content Creator Khalid Al Ameri

Sunaina Yella: Indian actress Sunaina Yella has become the centre of attention online after popular UAE influencer Khalid Al Ameri appeared to confirm their relationship through a heartfelt birthday post on Instagram, instantly sparking social media conversations. Khalid shared a series of photos and videos celebrating his birthday, but one image drew particular attention, Sunaina was seen in a striking purple sari beside Khalid, dressed in black.

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: December 8, 2025 17:12:21 IST

Sunaina Yella: Indian actress Sunaina Yella has become the centre of attention online after popular UAE influencer Khalid Al Ameri appeared to confirm their relationship through a heartfelt birthday post on Instagram, instantly sparking social media conversations.

Who Is Sunaina Yella?

Actor Sunaina Yella, 36, made her screen debut in 2005 with Kumar vs Kumari and entered Tamil cinema in 2008 with Kadhalil Vizhunthen. Over the years, she has worked across Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam films, appearing in nearly 25 movies.

She is best known for-

  1. Kadhalil Vizhunthen
  2. Neerparavai
  3. Samar
  4. Her performance in Neerparavai earned her a Filmfare nomination for Best Actress (Tamil).

Sunaina has also appeared in leading streaming titles including-

  1. Nila Nila Odi Vaa
  2. Chadarangam
  3. Inspector Rishi (2024)

Her return to Telugu cinema in Raja Raja Chora (2021) also received widespread appreciation.

Who Is Khalid Al Ameri?

Khalid Al Ameri is among the UAE’s best-known social media creators, popular for his relatable, humorous content about culture, family and daily life. He enjoys a massive following, with over 3.2 million Instagram followers, and is widely loved across India and the Middle East.

Birthday Post That Sparked The Buzz

Khalid shared a series of photos and videos celebrating his birthday, but one image drew particular attention, Sunaina was seen in a striking purple sari beside Khalid, dressed in black. He also posted photos with her on Instagram Stories, captioning one of them, “Thank you for the beautiful birthday,” which fans quickly interpreted as a confirmation.

Rumours Actually Began Months Ago

According to Khaleej Times, speculation about their bond started around June 2024. Sunaina had posted a picture holding someone’s hand, which Khalid liked, immediately triggering curiosity. Shortly after, Sunaina liked a picture posted by Khalid that showed two ring-wearing hands with the caption “Alhamdulilah.”

That online exchange led many to assume the two were already engaged. Sunaina later addressed the reports, saying, “I am indeed happily engaged. Thank you for the wonderful messages; it means so much.”

READ MORE: Who Is Uzair Baloch? Ruthless Pakistani Gangster Who Played Football With Severed Heads, Now Portrayed In Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar

First published on: Dec 8, 2025 5:12 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

