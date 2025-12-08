LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Who Is Uzair Baloch? Ruthless Pakistani Gangster Who Played Football With Severed Heads, Now Portrayed In Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar

Uzair Baloch: After the release of the movie 'Dhurandhar', viewers have been curious to know who portrays the real-life Karachi underworld figures depicted in the film featuring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan and Arjun Rampal. In the movie, Akshaye Khanna essays the role inspired by Rehman Dakait, while Danish Pandor takes on the character based on Uzair Baloch.

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: December 8, 2025 16:31:44 IST

Uzair Baloch: After the release of Dhurandhar, viewers have been curious to know who portrays the real-life Karachi underworld figures depicted in the film featuring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan and Arjun Rampal. In the movie, Akshaye Khanna essays the role inspired by Rehman Dakait, while Danish Pandor takes on the character based on Uzair Baloch. Danish has earlier appeared in Kitani Mohabbat Hai, Sacred Games, Agent Raghav, 36 Days, Chhaava and 1920: Horrors of the Heart.

Who Was Uzair Baloch?

Uzair Jan Baloch was born on January 11, 1970, in Lyari, Karachi. Before his criminal ascent, he attempted a political career as an independent candidate. His life took a dramatic turn when his father, Faiz Muhammad, was murdered in 2003, an incident linked to Lyari’s gang rivalry. Seeking vengeance, Uzair joined forces with his cousin, notorious gangster Rehman Dakait, and later emerged as a key figure in the Karachi underworld.

According to the reports, Baloch was allegedly involved in the killing of nearly 198 people between 2008 and 2013.

Crimes, Influence And Infamy

Over the years, Uzair Baloch was accused of several serious offences, including sharing sensitive details with Iranian intelligence officials, extortion, political interference and targeted killings. Reports claim he controlled large arms supplies, including sophisticated weapons, and allegedly influenced police postings and transfers in Karachi.

He was also linked to major extortion networks through Sindh’s fisheries sector, generating enormous wealth and political clout. Several accounts and testimonies paint him as one of the most feared figures in Karachi’s gang wars, with reports describing extreme violence carried out by his network against rival groups.

Prison Sentence And Reported Release

In 2020, Baloch was handed a 12-year sentence in Central Jail Karachi. Later reports indicated that he secured bail with the help of powerful links. However, Pakistani media noted that despite acquittals in some cases, he would still remain incarcerated until his sentence issued by the military court is served.

READ MORE: Who Is Manju Warrier? Actor Dileep Blames Ex-Wife For Conspiracy Right After Getting Acquitted, ‘I Am The Real Victim’

First published on: Dec 8, 2025 4:31 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Akshaye KhannaArjun RampalDanish PandorDhurandharDhurandhar movieRehman DakaitSanjay DuttUzair BalochUzair Jan BalochWho is Uzair Baloch

