Home > Entertainment > Who Is Suraj Chavan? 'Justin Bieber Of India' Tag, Viral 'India's Most Handsome Man' Claims – Is This Reality Or Racism?

Who Is Suraj Chavan? ‘Justin Bieber Of India’ Tag, Viral ‘India’s Most Handsome Man’ Claims – Is This Reality Or Racism?

Suraj Chavan, dubbed as the “Justin Bieber of India,” by reports rose from a daily wage labourer to a social media sensation with raw, unscripted videos. The Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5 winner now has millions of followers and has stepped into Marathi cinema. Recent viral claims calling him “India’s most handsome man” have, however, been debunked by fact-checkers.

Suraj Chavan’s journey from labourer to Bigg Boss Marathi 5 winner, reel star and actor, as viral ‘most handsome’ claim is debunked. Photo: X.
Suraj Chavan’s journey from labourer to Bigg Boss Marathi 5 winner, reel star and actor, as viral ‘most handsome’ claim is debunked. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: February 5, 2026 10:29:25 IST

Who Is Suraj Chavan? ‘Justin Bieber Of India’ Tag, Viral ‘India’s Most Handsome Man’ Claims – Is This Reality Or Racism?

Suraj Chavan, 30, a social media star from Maharashtra, and referred by various online reports as the “Justin Bieber of India” for his early-2010s Bieber-style haircut, has made a name in the world of content creation. 

Suraj posts raw, unscripted videos on social media platforms. His content often features exaggerated reactions, casual challenges, and spontaneous dialogue.  He has amassed millions of followers across social media platforms.

Suraj Chavan: The Winner of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 5

Suraj Chavan has over 2.7 million followers on Instagram.

Suraj Chavan shot to online fame after winning the fifth season of Bigg Boss Marathi.  Capitalising on this momentum, Suraj Chavan made the leap into acting. His most recent appearance was in the Marathi romantic drama Zapuk Zupuk (2025).

Viral Claim of Suraj Chavan Being ‘India’s Most Handsome Man’ Debunked

Recently, Suraj Chavan returned to the spotlight after viral posts claimed he had been voted “India’s most handsome man.” However, these assertions were flagged as false by users on X through Community Notes.

According to the fact-check, no authentic reports confirm that Suraj Chavan was voted India’s most handsome man. There is no official or nationally recognised “most handsome man” voting system in India. No such vote has even taken place. Hence, the claims suggesting nationwide recognition were labelled misleading.

Who is Suraj Chavan?

Suraj Chavan was born in 1992 in Modhave village, Baramati taluka, in Pune district, Maharashtra. His early life was shaped by severe financial hardship. His father died of cancer when Suraj was very young, and his mother later passed away due to illness. Orphaned early, Suraj was raised by his five elder sisters.

With no parental support, he was forced to work as a daily wage labourer, earning ₹300 per day. These circumstances disrupted his education. Although he studied up to Class 8, he cannot read Marathi.

Chavan was introduced to TikTok by his sister’s son. Using someone else’s mobile phone, he recorded his first video, which unexpectedly went viral. Encouraged by the response, he later purchased his own phone using money earned from daily labour and began creating content regularly.

How Much Does Suraj Chavan Earn On Social Media?

Once a labourer earning ₹300 a day, Suraj Chavan is now a full-time reel star. His primary sources of income include Instagram promotions and YouTube revenue. He is frequently invited to public events and inaugurations, charging between ₹40,000 and ₹50,000 per appearance.

Through social media, public engagements and emerging film opportunities, Chavan now earns lakhs of rupees every month.

First published on: Feb 5, 2026 10:29 AM IST
Stocks to Watch Today: Marico, Trent, Tata Power, Bharti Airtel, LIC, NSDL, Sun Pharma, Bharti Airtel, Apollo Tyres in Focus on February 5

Who Is Suraj Chavan? ‘Justin Bieber Of India’ Tag, Viral ‘India’s Most Handsome Man’ Claims – Is This Reality Or Racism?

Who Is Suraj Chavan? ‘Justin Bieber Of India’ Tag, Viral ‘India’s Most Handsome Man’ Claims – Is This Reality Or Racism?

