Meet Trisha Vivek Thosar: Five Year Old Girl Steals The Spotlight at 71st National Film Awards 2025

Who is Trisha Vivek Thosar: In a heartwarming moment that stole everyone’s heart, five-year-old Trisha Vivek Thosar lit up the stage at the 71st National Film Awards in Delhi on September 23, 2025. With her innocence and charm, Trisha became the youngest recipient of National Award, winning the Best Child Artist for her incredible performance in the Marathi film Naldu. Her achievement is nothing short of extraordinary and has made her a rising star to watch in Indian cinema.

The National Film Awards, established in 1954, honor the finest talents in Indian cinema every year. This year’s event, attended by President Draupadi Murmu, celebrated legendary actors like Mohanlal and Shah Rukh Khan. Yet, amidst all the glitz and glamour, it was Trisha’s innocent smile and genuine excitement that truly won the audience over. Her presence reminded everyone that the future of Indian cinema lies not only in its legends but also in the bright, young talents ready to take the stage.

When Trisha walked on stage in a simple traditional outfit to receive her award, she looked every bit like a little star she is. Despite her young age, Trisha has already made her mark in both Marathi and Hindi films, impressing audiences and critics alike.

What makes her story even more remarkable is that she shot Naal 2 when she was just 3 years old. Her natural ability to bring her character to life has left a lasting impression. During the ceremony, Trisha’s joy was infectious, especially during the sweet moment when President Murmu personally congratulated her, making the night even more memorable.

This year, five children were honored with the Best Child Artist Award, including Srinivas Pokale, Bhagrav Lagtap, Kabir Khandre, and Sukriti Veni Bandreddy. While each child delivered exceptional performances, it was Trisha’s radiant energy and unique charm that made her stand out as the star of the evening.

Trisha began her journey in cinema at a very young age, sharing screen space with well-known actors like Mahesh Manjrekar and Siddharth Jadhav. Her performance in Manjrekar’s film Punha Shivaji Raje Bhosale was widely appreciated, paving the way for her big breakthrough in Naal 2, the sequel to the critically acclaimed Marathi film Naal. Her rise too is proof that talent has no age limit. Trisha’s dedication and natural flair for acting promise a bright future, inspiring other young artists to chase their dreams.

Trisha Vivek Thosar’s win at the National Film Award is more than just a personal achievement. It represents the bright future of Indian cinema. Her journey is a powerful reminder of what it is important to nurture young talent and create opportunities for them to shine.