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Home > Entertainment News > Who Is Udaybir Sandhu? Meet Ranveer Singh’s Friend ‘Pinda’ in Dhurandhar 2 Goes Viral For Iconic ‘Ghar Ki Yaad Nahi Aayi Tujhe Jassi?’ Line

Who Is Udaybir Sandhu? Meet Ranveer Singh’s Friend ‘Pinda’ in Dhurandhar 2 Goes Viral For Iconic ‘Ghar Ki Yaad Nahi Aayi Tujhe Jassi?’ Line

The character is played by Udaybir Sandhu, who is currently going viral on social media for his impactful dialogue, “Ghar ki yaad nahi aayi tujhe Jassi?”, which has struck a chord with audiences.

Who Is Udaybir Sandhu? Meet Ranveer Singh’s Friend ‘Pinda’ in Dhurandhar 2. Photos: X
Who Is Udaybir Sandhu? Meet Ranveer Singh’s Friend ‘Pinda’ in Dhurandhar 2. Photos: X

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Published: March 23, 2026 09:37:45 IST

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Who Is Udaybir Sandhu? Meet Ranveer Singh’s Friend ‘Pinda’ in Dhurandhar 2 Goes Viral For Iconic ‘Ghar Ki Yaad Nahi Aayi Tujhe Jassi?’ Line

Ranveer Singh’s movie Dhurandhar 2 is rewriting box office history with its phenomenal performance worldwide. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the spy thriller sequel has stormed past the Rs 600 crore mark in just four days, collecting an impressive Rs 619 crore globally. Meanwhile, one of Aditya Dhar’s movie characters is quickly grabbing attention, which is ‘Pinda,’ the loyal friend of Ranveer Singh’s character. 

The character is played by Udaybir Sandhu, who is currently going viral on social media for his impactful dialogue, “Ghar ki yaad nahi aayi tujhe Jassi?”, which has struck a chord with audiences.

Udaybir Sandhu’s Role as Pinda in Dhurandhar 2 

In Dhurandhar 2, Udaybir Sandhu portrays Pinda, the childhood friend of Ranveer Singh, playing Jaskirat Singh Rangi, who stands unwaveringly by his side during one of the most difficult periods of his life. Set against the backdrop of Punjab, the story follows Jaskirat after a violent land dispute wipes out his family. 

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Pinda plays a crucial role in Jaskirat’s (Ranveer Singh) journey, helping him procure weapons through a powerful politician-turned-gangster from Uttar Pradesh, which allows him to retaliate. 

However, the fans’ breath gets still when a gripping turn takes place just before the interval. Years later, Pinda comes face-to-face with Jaskirat, who now lives under the identity of Hamza Ali in Pakistan and is involved in a drug network linked to terrorism. 

His haunting line, “Ghar ki yaad nahi aayi tujhe, Jassi?” not only shocks Jaskirat but also fans as it adds a layer of tension among them if he is going to reveal the identity of Hamza as Jaskirat. 



Who Is Udaybir Sandhu?

Udaybir Sandhu, who hails from Punjab, is a national-level hockey player turned actor. He began his acting career with the 2018 film Gold, where he portrayed Devang Chaturvedi alongside Akshaye Kumar.



He later featured in Imtiaz Ali’s Netflix film Amar Singh Chamkila, playing Jitender Jinda, a character inspired by renowned folk singer Surinder Shinda. For this role, Udaybir Sandhu underwent a noticeable physical transformation, gaining eight kilos, and appeared alongside Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra.

About Dhurandhar 

Directed by Aditya Dhar, Dhurandhar: The Revenge is a high-octane geopolitical action thriller that features Ranveer Singh playing Indian spy Hamza Ali Mazari, who is tasked to infiltrate Pakistan’s terror-criminal network. 

The film also features R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi in key roles. Dhurandhar 1 was a massive success as Aditya Dhar’s movie earned Rs 1300 crore worldwide and continues to run in theatres even three months after its release.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 4: Ranveer Singh Starrer Earns Rs 619 Crore Worldwide, Aditya Dhar’s Movie Beats Pushpa 2, Gadar 2, Chhaava 

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Who Is Udaybir Sandhu? Meet Ranveer Singh’s Friend ‘Pinda’ in Dhurandhar 2 Goes Viral For Iconic ‘Ghar Ki Yaad Nahi Aayi Tujhe Jassi?’ Line

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Who Is Udaybir Sandhu? Meet Ranveer Singh’s Friend ‘Pinda’ in Dhurandhar 2 Goes Viral For Iconic ‘Ghar Ki Yaad Nahi Aayi Tujhe Jassi?’ Line

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Who Is Udaybir Sandhu? Meet Ranveer Singh’s Friend ‘Pinda’ in Dhurandhar 2 Goes Viral For Iconic ‘Ghar Ki Yaad Nahi Aayi Tujhe Jassi?’ Line
Who Is Udaybir Sandhu? Meet Ranveer Singh’s Friend ‘Pinda’ in Dhurandhar 2 Goes Viral For Iconic ‘Ghar Ki Yaad Nahi Aayi Tujhe Jassi?’ Line
Who Is Udaybir Sandhu? Meet Ranveer Singh’s Friend ‘Pinda’ in Dhurandhar 2 Goes Viral For Iconic ‘Ghar Ki Yaad Nahi Aayi Tujhe Jassi?’ Line
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