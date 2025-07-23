Who was Atheist Krishna? Viral Memer Who Made PM Modi’s Smile, Passes Away From Pneumonia

LIVE TV
Did we lost another internet personality, the viral memer who made PM Modi laugh? Radhakrishna Panga, a Photoshop artist from Hyderabad, died of pneumonia on July 23, 2025. Known for witty memes and emotional photo restorations, his work touched millions. Why did his untimely death shock the online community?

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: July 23, 2025 15:49:00 IST

Internet meme creator Atheist Krishna, whose old photo restorations were filled with witty humour and genuine sentiment, died July 23, 2025, due to pneumonia complications. Fans, online influencers, and celebrities are mourning the premature death of an artistic mind whose art made people smile by the millions, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Atheist Krishna: A Legend In Meme Community

Atheist Krishna, whose actual name was Radhakrishna Panga, became popular throughout Odisha, subsequently living in Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad. His combination of biting satire and emotional depth made him stand out from the packed cyberspace. Krishna’s memes, usually designed with flawless Photoshop skills, were knockouts for their biting, witty punchlines.

Of the numerous such moments, one of them was a viral dance parody video on PM Modi, shared by the Prime Minister himself on X in May 2024, where Modi responded with the words, “Such creativity during peak poll time is just a delight!”. Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar also praised Krishna, describing in a 2019 video how Modi had out rightly laughed at one of his memes and made Krishna go viral on the internet.

Apart from humor, Krishna’s skill was also seen in repairing old, torn photographs, giving life to fond memories. His Photoshop edits of old family photos, sometimes posted on X, also found favor, providing emotional comfort to thousands of fans. With a following of more than 4.3 lakh people, his work was not mere entertainment, with sarcasm mixed with emotions.

Untimely Death, A Grieving Community

Krishna’s premature death, exact age not disclosed, shocked the online community. On July 10, he had confided to X user @nainaverse about his health declining, stating, “It would be a miracle if I survive this”.

His demise was confirmed by his brother at 4:30 AM on July 23 via WhatsApp. Condolences flooded X, with actress Rupali Ganguly calling him a “master of visual satire” whose passing leaves a “void”. Fans and artists themselves continue to rejoice in Krishna’s legacy, keeping his artistic flame alive in India’s cyber culture.

Tags: atheist krishnamemepm modi’

