Who’s Who In Christopher Nolan’s Star-Studded The Odyssey? From Matt Damon To Robert Pattinson, Here’s the Full Cast List

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey: First Official Trailer Released

At long last, Universal Pictures has released the very first official trailer for Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, and yes, it is as epic as one would expect. The teaser, which was shown on December 22, 2025, allows the viewer to join in a journey to a Nolan-style world of gods, monsters, and fate.

This is no mere retelling of Homer’s ancient Greek classic; it is a $250 million, IMAX-shot extravaganza that is going to be full of thundering seas, towering myths, and raw human emotions. With Matt Damon starring as Odysseus, the main question is whether a war hero can really escape fate. So, do not forget to mark your calendars, July 17, 2026, is the date when the legend will be shown on the big screen!