LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
H-1B renewal elon musk crime bangladesh india vs pakistan Abhishek Sharma donald trump bangladesh elections asim munir H-1B renewal elon musk crime bangladesh india vs pakistan Abhishek Sharma donald trump bangladesh elections asim munir H-1B renewal elon musk crime bangladesh india vs pakistan Abhishek Sharma donald trump bangladesh elections asim munir H-1B renewal elon musk crime bangladesh india vs pakistan Abhishek Sharma donald trump bangladesh elections asim munir
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
H-1B renewal elon musk crime bangladesh india vs pakistan Abhishek Sharma donald trump bangladesh elections asim munir H-1B renewal elon musk crime bangladesh india vs pakistan Abhishek Sharma donald trump bangladesh elections asim munir H-1B renewal elon musk crime bangladesh india vs pakistan Abhishek Sharma donald trump bangladesh elections asim munir H-1B renewal elon musk crime bangladesh india vs pakistan Abhishek Sharma donald trump bangladesh elections asim munir
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Who’s Who In Christopher Nolan’s Star-Studded The Odyssey? From Matt Damon To Robert Pattinson, Here’s the Full Cast List

Who’s Who In Christopher Nolan’s Star-Studded The Odyssey? From Matt Damon To Robert Pattinson, Here’s the Full Cast List

Christopher Nolan unveils the first trailer for The Odyssey, reimagining Homer’s epic with IMAX spectacle, mythic visuals, and emotional depth, starring Matt Damon ahead of its 2026 release.

The Odyssey Full Cast List
The Odyssey Full Cast List

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Published: December 22, 2025 22:53:35 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who’s Who In Christopher Nolan’s Star-Studded The Odyssey? From Matt Damon To Robert Pattinson, Here’s the Full Cast List

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey: First Official Trailer Released

At long last, Universal Pictures has released the very first official trailer for Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, and yes, it is as epic as one would expect. The teaser, which was shown on December 22, 2025, allows the viewer to join in a journey to a Nolan-style world of gods, monsters, and fate.

You Might Be Interested In

This is no mere retelling of Homer’s ancient Greek classic; it is a $250 million, IMAX-shot extravaganza that is going to be full of thundering seas, towering myths, and raw human emotions. With Matt Damon starring as Odysseus, the main question is whether a war hero can really escape fate. So, do not forget to mark your calendars, July 17, 2026, is the date when the legend will be shown on the big screen!

The Recent Trailer of The Odyssey: A Mythic First Look

Clocking in at just under two minutes, the debut trailer wastes no time pulling viewers into Odysseus’ dangerous voyage home after the Trojan War. Storms rage, fate looms, and emotions run high, leaving you wondering: is this a journey of heroism, or survival against the gods themselves?

You Might Be Interested In

Whos Is Who In The Odyssey- Cast Overview

Primary Cast and Confirmed Roles

  • Matt Damon as Odysseus
  • Tom Holland as Telemachus
  • Anne Hathaway as Penelope
  • Zendaya as Athena
  • Robert Pattinson as Antinous
  • Charlize Theron as Circe
  • Lupita Nyong’o as Clytemnestra
  • Benny Safdie as Agamemnon
  • Jon Bernthal as King Menelaus
  • John Leguizamo as Eurymachus
  • Mia Goth as Melantho
  • Himesh Patel as Eurylochus

Supporting Cast (Roles Yet to Be Confirmed)

Universal Pictures has also confirmed the involvement of the following actors, though their roles remain undisclosed:

  • Elliot Page
  • Samantha Morton
  • Bill Irwin
  • Ryan Hurst
  • Corey Hawkins
  • Jovan Adepo
  • Logan Marshall-Green
  • Funke Akindele

Epic Scale, Bigger Vision: Inside The Odyssey

  • IMAX First-Ever Feat: The Odyssey makes cinematic history as the first feature film shot entirely on IMAX cameras, using newly developed large-format film technology.

  • A $250 Million Gamble: With an estimated budget of $250 million, this is Christopher Nolan’s most expensive film to date.

  • A World-Spanning Shoot: Filming took place across Iceland, Morocco, and Greece, capturing vast and visually striking landscapes.

  • IMAX-Only Sneak Peek: Ahead of the public trailer release, a six-minute exclusive sequence was screened in select IMAX theaters, offering audiences an extended look at Nolan’s vision.

Myth Meets Modern Cinema: Nolan’s The Odyssey And The Price Of Destiny

The teaser for Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is full of magnificent visuals and profound feelings, which take the audience directly into the center of legends and memories. Matt Damon takes the role of a weary, bearded Odysseus, whose voice is that of a hero who has gone through war but does not escape its consequences. Well-known stories flash by, the Trojan Horse filled with Greek soldiers, a stormy ocean trying to engulf his ship, and a brief look at a giant creature hiding in a cave, believed to be the Cyclops Polyphemus.

However, the real impact of the trailer lies in its emotional core. Short clips with Tom Holland’s Telemachus and Anne Hathaway’s Penelope emphasize the price of lost time, longing, and unanswered prayers.

The final dialogue, Penelope requesting a vow to return, Odysseus responding, “What if I cannot?”, lingers in the mind for a long time. It is very obvious that Nolan has given myth the weight of modern cinematography while drawing inspiration from the legendary Ray Harryhausen, prompting audiences to ask, can one ever truly run away from destiny?

First published on: Dec 22, 2025 10:53 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: Christopher Nolan The OdysseyHomer The Odyssey movieIMAX epic movieMatt Damon OdysseusNolan IMAX filmNolan mythological filmThe Odyssey 2026 filmThe Odyssey castThe Odyssey TrailerUniversal Pictures The Odyssey

RELATED News

Karikaada’s Romantic First Single “Kabbinjalle” Launched — A Pan‑India Musical Push from Riddhi Entertainments

Kriti Sanon’s Sister Nupur Sanon Set To Marry An Indian Playback Singer: Who Is He? Here’s The Confirmed Wedding Date

Does Govinda Have A Cameo In James Cameron’s Avatar: Fire And Ash? Internet Cooks Viral Memes But Here’s The Truth

MP Priyanka Chaturvedi Applauds Dhurandhar, Praises Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna for New-Age Storytelling

Dhurandhar Makes Dhoom in Pakistan: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna Starrer Becomes Most Pirated Film With Over 2 Million Downloads Despite Ban

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Krishnappa Gowtham? 37-Year-Old Domestic Star Hangs Up His Boots From All Forms, Check Rare Facts Including Lone ODI Appearance And Double IPL Wins

‘Go Home To Pakistan’: After Bondi Beach Attack, Australian Cricketer Usman Khawaja’s Daughters Face Racist Abuse Online; Wife Reacts

Diplomatic Tensions On Rise As Bangladesh High Commission In New Delhi Suspends Visa Services Following Threats During Protest

Pakistan Cracks Down On Beggars As Saudi Arabia, UAE Deport Thousands, Here’s Why They Are Being Blocked From Flying Abroad

UPSC Combined Medical Services Result 2025 Released: How To Check Name, Rank, Download The Result PDF And Next Steps

‘India’s Attitude During The Game Was…’ Sarfaraz Ahmed Labels U-19 Team’s Gestures During Asia Cup ‘Unethical’

15 Years After Fukushima, Japan Prepares To Restart World’s Biggest Nuclear Plant: Here’s What We Know

Lava Probuds Wave 931 FINALLY Launched With ANC Support And 41 Hours Playback At Just Rs….

Planning To Visit China? Online Visa Application Launched For Indians, Here’s How You Can Apply, Explained In Easy Steps

H-1B & H-4 Applicants Alert: Why Is US Tightening Screening And Expanding Social Media Checks? How Will It Impact Stranded Indians ? Explained

Who’s Who In Christopher Nolan’s Star-Studded The Odyssey? From Matt Damon To Robert Pattinson, Here’s the Full Cast List

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who’s Who In Christopher Nolan’s Star-Studded The Odyssey? From Matt Damon To Robert Pattinson, Here’s the Full Cast List

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who’s Who In Christopher Nolan’s Star-Studded The Odyssey? From Matt Damon To Robert Pattinson, Here’s the Full Cast List
Who’s Who In Christopher Nolan’s Star-Studded The Odyssey? From Matt Damon To Robert Pattinson, Here’s the Full Cast List
Who’s Who In Christopher Nolan’s Star-Studded The Odyssey? From Matt Damon To Robert Pattinson, Here’s the Full Cast List
Who’s Who In Christopher Nolan’s Star-Studded The Odyssey? From Matt Damon To Robert Pattinson, Here’s the Full Cast List

QUICK LINKS