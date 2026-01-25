Why Did Ajith Kumar Fans Clash With Thalapathy Vijay Supporters During Mankatha Re-Release? Horrific Visuals Surface, Watch

The film Mankatha, which stars Ajith Kumar, achieved greater excitement because of its re-release, which lasted until January 23, 2026, when Thalapathy Vijay’s fan was attacked by a violent crowd.

The event occurred at Pandian Cinemas in Karaikudi, where thousands of people assembled to celebrate the 15th anniversary of Venkat Prabhu’s directorial work through a film screening.

The planned nostalgic homage to Ajith’s professional journey evolved into a street battle after fan groups reached their peak state of hostility, which ended with the victim losing his shirt and being thrown out of the location.

Political Symbolism and TVK Flag Provocation

The flag display, which represented Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), brought about the main conflict between the two parties involved.

Witnesses reported that while Ajith fans were celebrating the film’s record-breaking opening, which reportedly surpassed the re-release figures of Vijay’s Ghilli, a young man began waving the TVK flag and shouting pro-Vijay slogans.

People considered his political display at a rival star's "mass" movie screening as a challenge to their authority.







People considered his political display at a rival star’s “mass” movie screening as a challenge to their authority. The mob showed an immediate and violent response, which demonstrated that the transition from movie stardom to political identity brought new tensions to the Kollywood fan base.

Box Office Friction and Fan War Escalation

The political tensions between the two parties extend beyond their current political conflicts. The fan rivalry between two boxing contenders creates the current conflict, which has transformed into an international political dispute.

The release of Mankatha back into theaters served as direct competition against the previous record established by Ghilli, which had earned more than ₹30 crore.

The first day of Mankatha received a ₹4.1 crore box office revenue, which resulted in Ajith’s fans competing for the title of “re-release king” between themselves.

The situation turned hostile when a Vijay supporter entered the room, which resulted in a physical fight. The two actors maintain a friendly relationship, but their huge fanbases from different backgrounds continue to start physical fights at movie theaters.

