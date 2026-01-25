Fans Go Wild After They Spot Akshaye Khanna In Sunny Deol’s Border 2, Get Curious About His Role In Sequel: ‘Nostalgia Bait Hai Dost’

The upcoming January 23, 2026, theatrical premiere of Border 2 has started a social media storm of patriotic excitement. The new cast which includes Varun Dhawan and Diljit Dosanjh, brings energetic fight scenes to their performance, yet audiences prefer to discuss a short but powerful part performed by the original actors from 1997.

The movie fans on X, which was known as Twitter before now, share their emotional responses to the climactic scene, which features Akshaye Khanna’s emotional return to the story.

The filmmakers used advanced AI-driven de-aging technology to show viewers Khanna’s appearance as the young 2nd Lt. Dharamvir Singh Bhakhri, which created an emotional moment that made audiences cry while they honored the history of the cult classic.

Nostalgic Resonance and Fan Reactions

The “Ghar Kab Aaoge” tribute clips, together with the final Gurudwara sequence, achieved massive online success, which led to rapid growth of digital platforms.

Nostalgia bait hai dost — Shibu (@Shib2281) January 24, 2026







X users demonstrated extreme happiness when they saw Akshaye Khanna return to his famous character because his appearance established an emotional connection between the two movies.

Fans appreciated the choice to dedicate visual projections to the “martyrs” from the first battle because they believed that the sequel needed to include Dharamvir’s original essence.

The statement demonstrates that the film has two main elements, which include new actors who bring energy and original cast members who deliver essential film functions.

Border 3 Prospects and Casting Future

The sequel has reached record-breaking box office performance, which has started discussions about Border 3 in both industry circles and fan communities. The producers want to keep a “stateful” connection to the franchise’s history because there exists no completed script, which they need to finalize.

The success of his cameo has led to speculation that Akshaye Khanna will return in the upcoming movie either through flashback scenes or through complete integration of his character into the plot.

The franchise uses advanced visual effects technology to create the appearance of original characters continuing to exist within its fictional universe, which indicates that 2nd Lt. Dharamvir’s story will continue.

