Why Did Allu Arjun’s Bouncers Push Jr NTR’s Body Double At Rashmika–Vijay Reception? He Finally Reveals What Happened

The wedding reception of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda, which took place in Hyderabad, became a social media storm because of its high-profile nature.

A viral video captured a tense moment where the private security detail of “Pushpa” star Allu Arjun was seen firmly pushing a man away as the actor made his grand entry toward the stage.

The individual in the video was quickly identified as Eshwar Harris, the well-known body double for Jr NTR, who became particularly famous through his work in the blockbuster RRR.

The initial footage created rumors about a rift between two parties, which proved to be false because actual circumstances showed their need to handle operational matters.

Security Protocol and Tight Entry Timings

The incident occurred because the star-studded event experienced disarray when celebrities arrived at the venue. Eshwar Harris explained that he happened to be entering the venue at the exact same moment. Allu Arjun arrived with his massive security entourage.

Bouncers at celebrity receptions receive their training to maintain clear pathways that protect the main guest while they control any obstruction that could interfere with camera operations.

The security team identified Harris as a potential fan or guest because he stood near the star during the transition period to the special event.

The team responded through a standard security procedure, which they executed forcefully to guarantee the actor could move to the stage area for his official photographs.

Accidental Obstruction and Professional Misinterpretation

Eshwar Harris has since addressed the viral clip on social media, clarifying that there is no bad blood between him and the “Icon Star.”

He explained that the bouncers proceeded to act because they failed to recognize him during the moment when he attempted to reach Allu Arjun for either a selfie or personal interaction. Harris explained that the situation represented a minor issue that internet memes, together with slow-motion edits, transformed into an exaggerated situation.

The accident he described as an accidental obstruction prevented him from disclosing industry conflict because he proved security personnel were conducting their duties at a crowded event with celebrities.

