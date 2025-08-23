Why Is Dexter: Original Sin Not Returning For Season 2? Here’s Why Paramount Took This SHOCKING Decision

“Dexter: Original Sin” isn’t coming back for a second season. Paramount’s pulled the plug—despite that renewal announcement a while back, apparently, things never really got moving behind the scenes.

There were no scripts, no production dates, nothing. The prequel dropped in December 2024, ran until February, and that’s all she wrote.

Why Is Dexter: Original Sin Not Returning For Season 2?

Now, instead of pushing “Original Sin” forward, Paramount is shifting its attention to “Dexter: Resurrection.” They’re about to open a writers’ room for that one, yes, the one with Michael C. Hall back as Dexter.

The first season premiered on July 11 and wraps up on September 5. No official green light for more yet, but the numbers are solid: 4.4 million viewers in the first week, and Rotten Tomatoes has it sitting pretty at 94%.

This all comes on the heels of the Skydance-Paramount merger. Matt Thunell, now overseeing Showtime’s operations, is apparently doing a full audit of what’s worth keeping.

Looks like “Resurrection” and Hall’s return as Dexter made the cut, while “Original Sin” didn’t.

Paramount Bets on Dexter: Resurrection

Honestly, it’s not that shocking. Showtime’s been shrinking for years. They used to run neck-and-neck with HBO, but now? The scripted originals are down to a handful; stuff like “The Chi,” “The Agency,” “Yellowjackets,” plus “Dexter: Resurrection.” The network’s basically been folded into Paramount+ with Showtime at this point.

“Original Sin” was set in ’91, giving us a young Dexter (Patrick Gibson) and Hall still doing the voiceover. The cast included Molly Brown, Christina Milian, Christian Slater, James Martinez, Alex Shimizu, Reno Wilson, Sarah Michelle Gellar, and Patrick Dempsey.

Clyde Phillips, the original “Dexter” showrunner, was back for this one, along with Hall and others as executive producers.

Michael Lehmann directed. The whole thing was a production from Showtime Studios (now under the Paramount umbrella) and Counterpart Studios, with global distribution handled by Paramount.

ALSO READ: Blake Lively All Set To Star In Action-Romantic Comedy The Survival List Amid Justin Baldoni Lawsuit