Home > Entertainment > Why Is Dhanashree Still Talking About Yuzvendra Chahal? Cricketer Breaks Silence On Cheating Claim

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal responds to ex-wife Dhanashree Verma’s cheating allegations, calling them “baseless and exhausting.” While Dhanashree revisits their past on a reality show, Chahal emphasizes moving on, focusing on his career and life, and firmly shutting the chapter of their relationship.

Yuzvendra Chahal Breaks Silence Amid Dhanashree Verma Cheating Allegations (Pc: Instagram)
Yuzvendra Chahal Breaks Silence Amid Dhanashree Verma Cheating Allegations (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: October 9, 2025 10:59:33 IST

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal abruptly broke silence over his former wife, dancer Dhanashree Verma’s cheating allegations against him. The whole mess began after a clip of a reality show surfaced, where Verma alleged cheating within two months of their marriage. In his outright response, Chahal called them “baseless and exhausting” and claimed to be a proper sportsman while firmly severing all ties of his past relationship. 

Reality Show Narratives and Public Sympathy

It seems as if Dhanashree Verma is strategically using a reality show to bring to public attention the private details of her marital chamber and garner sympathy with it. Reality shows thrive on high-voltage personal stories, and narrating an extremely personal one-tracker as a woman being betrayed can very silently do the trick of bringing the audience closer.

In the name of betrayal and subsequent hurt that Verma endures, she refocuses all audiences from her post-divorce life to living as the ‘wronged’ party-an extremely powerful narrative weapon within the reality TV environment where contest arcs matter. 

A Sportsperson’s Focus on the Future

Chahal’s Denials represented an attempt not just to clear his name, but to create a distinct line beyond which public scrutiny could not cross. The emphasis was on him being a “sportsperson and I do not cheat”, with other relevant details presently being focused on his life, career, and alleged interest in e-gaming. It was evidence of how serious he was when he remarked that this was the “last time” he would address the issue; only the ones who matter know the truth.

With the statement, “I have moved on with my life and so should everyone else”, the Indian leg-spinner decisively shut the door on the thorny issue, expressing hope that all this digital racket would come to rest. He confirmed that he was in fact single, not looking to “mingle right now”.

First published on: Oct 9, 2025 10:59 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX.

Tags: Dhanashree Vermahome-hero-pos-7yuzvendra chahal

QUICK LINKS