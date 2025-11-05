Why Is Farhana Bhatt Suing Amal Mallik’s Aunt? Bigg Boss 19 Contestant’s Family Demands Rs. 1 Crore Over THIS Shocking Allegation

In one episode, Bigg Boss 19 contestant Farhana Bhatt sued the aunt of co-contestant Amaal Mallik, Roshan Garry Bhinder, claiming an utterance of hate-filled remarks after she termed Farhana as a terrorist in one of her interviews in the YouTube channel of Fifafooz.

A family of Farhana has filed a legal notice on the grounds of which they are seeking immediate withdrawal of the concerned video, apology and damages of 1 crore rupees on grounds of reputational and emotional damages on Bhatt.

Our team confirms that a formal legal notice has been issued following defamatory remarks made publicly. #FarrhanaBhatt pic.twitter.com/1RikEyGY9i — Farrhana Bhatt (@Farrhana_bhatt) November 5, 2025

The notices have also been forwarded to the National and Maharashtra State Commissions on Women in order to take necessary action.

The statement was as follows, Legal action filed based on defamatory and hate speech against Ms. Farhana Bhatt. Ms. Farhana Bhatt, who plays the role of an actress and a national level Taekwondo athlete currently featured in the Bigg Boss Season 19, has spoken in a case of profound distress about some defamatory and communication related statements being directed against her in one of the recent YouTube interviews.

Mrs Roshan Garry Bhinder, Fifafooz YouTube Channel and YouTube India are provided with a legal notice about publishing and promoting false and hateful statements, such as the outrageous and unfounded claim that Ms. Bhatt is a terrorist.

Family of Farhana Bhatt-Family States That They Decided To Respond With Dignity

More so, the statement added that the family has decided to act with dignity and the courts, instead of descending into mudslinging and internet provoking, which is being done by the other party, the aunt of Amaal.

In the legal notice, Farhana’s family urged the media and the general public not to publish un-verified or hate speech, but to allow the legal process to take course now.

