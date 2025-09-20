Zubeen Garg passes away: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Rahul Gandhi, Kiren Rijiju and other political leaders offer heartfelt tributes

New Delhi [India], September 19 (ANI): Popular singer Zubeen Garg passed away in a tragic scuba diving accident in Singapore. The singer was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed in the ICU on Friday afternoon.

The news has sent a shockwave across the country, sparking grieving messages from fans, artists, and politicians alike.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma led the tributes with his heartfelt condolences. Taking to X, CM Sarma wrote, “Today Assam lost one of its favourite sons. I am in a loss of words to describe what Zubeen meant for Assam. He has gone too early, this was not an age to go. Zubeen’s voice had an unmatched ability to energise people and his music spoke directly to our minds and souls. He has left a void that will never be filled.”

শব্দ আজি নিজেই নিজত আবদ্ধ Today Assam lost one of its favourite sons. I am in a loss of words to describe what Zubeen meant for Assam. He has gone too early, this was not an age to go. Zubeen’s voice had an unmatched ability to energise people and his music spoke directly to… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) September 19, 2025

While speaking to the media, he spoke about receiving the tragic news on a phone call.

“This is a very tragic and heartbreaking incident. Today, we in the BJP have decided not to carry out any election campaigning this evening. I will only go to Guhmah to greet the people and then return to Guwahati. Matters regarding his last rites or how he will be brought will be discussed in Guwahati. I, on behalf of all Assam people, have no words to express this grief. It is an irreparable loss to the nation, for we have lost a priceless treasure of our land,” the Chief Minister said.

BJP Assam President Dilip Saikia also mourned the shocking demise of Zubeen Garg.

Describing it as a “very difficult and critical” situation, Saikia said, “He was not just a legendary artist of Assam but also a cultural icon who carried the voice of the Assamese people to the global stage. His contributions to music and cinema will remain immortal, and his absence has created an irreparable void in Assam’s cultural world,” he told the media.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju paid tribute to the late singer and wrote, “We have lost a magical voice and a versatile personality. I’m deeply shocked by the tragic demise of Zubeen Garg. His evergreen songs will inspire talented artists for generations to come. I pray for his departed soul.”

Khelo India singer is no more! We have lost a magical voice and a versatile personality. I’m deeply shocked by the tragic demise of Zubeen Garg. His evergreen songs will inspire the talented artists for the generations to come. I pray for his departed soul. #RIP #Zubeen 🙏 pic.twitter.com/kmdwbrbIky — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 19, 2025

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways (MoPSW) Sarbananda Sonowal grieved the passing of Garg, calling it an “irreparable loss” for Assam, the country, and the world of music.

Noting that he spoke to the High Commissioner of India to Singapore, Sonowal added, “In this moment of overwhelming sorrow, I stand in solidarity with the people of Assam. My heartfelt condolences with his family, friends and admirers, and prayers for the eternal peace of his soul. Om Shanti.”

It was with profound grief that I spoke with Dr. Shilpak Ambule, the High Commissioner of India to Singapore, who confirmed the tragic news of the passing of our beloved Zubeen Garg. This is an irreparable loss for Assam, our nation, and the entire world of music. Zubeen Garg… — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) September 19, 2025

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also joined in to offer condolences and wrote, “The passing of Zubeen Garg is a terrible tragedy. His voice defined a generation, and his talent was truly unmatched. He overcame personal tragedies to reshape the landscape of Assamese music. His perseverance and courage have left an enduring mark. He will live on in our hearts and minds forever.”

The passing of Zubeen Garg is a terrible tragedy. His voice defined a generation, and his talent was truly unmatched. He overcame personal tragedies to reshape the landscape of Assamese music. His perseverance and courage have left an enduring mark. He will live on in our… pic.twitter.com/aijxHsnosY — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 19, 2025

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also expressed his shock over the sad news and wrote, “Celebrated as the ‘Voice of Assam,’ he enchanted people with his voice in several Indian languages and attained the status of a “cultural icon” at a very young age. In this hour of grief, I express my deepest condolences to his family, friends, and countless fans.”

प्रसिद्ध गायक, गीतकार, संगीतकार और करोड़ों संगीत प्रेमियों के दिलों में अपनी विशेष जगह बनाने वाले, ज़ुबीन गर्ग के सिंगापुर में एक दुर्घटना में असामयिक निधन से मैं स्तब्ध हूँ। ‘असम की आवाज़’ के रूप में प्रशंसित, कई भारतीय भाषाओं में उन्होंने अपनी आवाज़ से लोगों को मंत्रमुग्ध किया… pic.twitter.com/yFRHxecQkp — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) September 19, 2025

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu described Zubeen Garg as a “cultural torchbearer whose melodies brought people together, lifted spirits, and gave voice to our shared identity,” further paying condolences to the departed soul.

Words fall short in moments like this. Zubeen Garg was more than a singer. He was a cultural torchbearer whose melodies brought people together, lifted spirits, and gave voice to our shared identity. My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones. May his soul find peace, and may his… pic.twitter.com/3wmdJ3RX8x — Pema Khandu པདྨ་མཁའ་འགྲོ་། (@PemaKhanduBJP) September 19, 2025

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren also reacted to Garg’s sudden passing and wrote, “Deeply shocked to hear about the sudden demise of the popular and multi-talented singer, songwriter, music director and instrumentalist Zubeen Garg, the beloved voice of India. His music carried the soul of Assam and India to every corner of the country, filling our hearts with joy and pride. Assam has lost one of its brightest cultural icons, and the entire nation mourns with it.”

Deeply shocked to hear about the sudden demise of the popular and multi-talented singer, songwriter, music director and instrumentalist Zubeen Garg, the beloved voice of India. His music carried the soul of Assam and India to every corner of the country, filling our hearts with… pic.twitter.com/cyNFh4mesU — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) September 19, 2025

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, wrote, “The untimely demise of the renowned singer Zubeen Garg, who has captivated millions of hearts with his music, is extremely heartbreaking. We pray to God to grant peace to the departed soul and give strength to his family and countless fans to endure this unbearable pain.”

As the entire country continues to mourn the irreplaceable loss, reactions have been pouring in.

Zubeen Garg, who was present in Singapore for the Northeast India Festival, had delivered memorable songs in Assamese, Hindi, and Bengali. One of his most popular releases came with the song ‘Ya Ali’ from Emraan Hashmi and Kangana Ranaut starrer ‘Gangster’. (ANI)

