How Clickbait Culture Turned 40-Minute Viral Video, 19-Minute Viral Video Viral

The latest rise of ’40-minute viral clips’ and ’19-minute videos’ has created a lot of interest and confusion in social media in South Asia, mainly in India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. The trends consist of a lot of people looking for and sharing links to these videos even though there is no verified source or credible evidence to say they indeed exist. The mention of certain times such as 19:34 or 40:00 seems to work like a psychological bait that keeps on pulling users to interact with the content and click on the links offering access to those supposed videos.

Why Are The ’40-minute viral clips’ and ’19-minute videos’ Going Viral?

Professionals and digital analysts argue that the very timestamps are the main factor of the phenomenon, as they build a feeling of enigma and exclusivity which lures the users to take part in the trend. Users’ feeds get quickly filled with reaction reels, memes, and hashtags without any of the content leading to a genuine original video. Rather, social media feeds are filled with rumors, broken clips, and links of questionable origin, thus furthering the trend without any factual support.

The current situation is very similar to the case of “19-minute viral video” saga, which was the earlier incident of social media getting flooded with mentions of a presumed MMS between a couple whose identities are still unknown. People replayed and joked about the video while not verifying its integrity, some even wrongly identifying or attacking innocent influencers as the ones who participated in the video which resulted in online harassment and misinformation. The authorities have stated that there is no verified version of the video, and the trend mainly survives on speculation, memes, and misunderstanding. Privacy and legality issues have been raised along with the interest and gossip. Dissemination and searching for such videos can lead to violation of Indian IT laws and criminal laws regarding obscene materials and privacy violations. Legal enforcement has been giving warnings to the public about watching or sharing these kinds of videos, saying that if one is merely curious, he/she may accidentally get involved with illegal and harmful content.

What Do Cybersecurity professionals Say?

Cybersecurity professionals have further cautioned that the scammers’ and malicious actors’ phishing will be easier through these viral trends. Phishing sites, malware packages, and ad farms may easily reach unsuspecting internet users who are just looking for the full versions of the clips, as users are very much willing to click on the links that promise to take them to those trending videos. Misinformation, algorithmic amplification, and human curiosity are the three main factors that have made the online ecosystem unhealthy, whereby speculation is easily quicker than verification and logic. To put it simply, the ’40-minute’ and ’19-minute’ viral video phenomena have less to do with the real content and more with how curiosity, social algorithms, and misinformation interplay to shape online behavior thereby highlighting the need for digital literacy and being cautious in an era where quick yet impactful viral trends are prevailing.

