LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
Home > Explainer > Opposition Plans To Move Impeachment Motion Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar: Here Are Key Highlights Of Controversy

Opposition Plans To Move Impeachment Motion Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar: Here Are Key Highlights Of Controversy

Amid the ongoing allegations of 'vote theft,’ the Opposition INDIA bloc is planning to move an impeachment motion against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar during the Monsoon session of Parliament, said sources. The move will escalate the confrontation between the Opposition and the Election Commission.

Opposition Plans To Move Impeachment Motion Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar: Here Are Key Highlights Of Controversy
Opposition Plans To Move Impeachment Motion Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar: Here Are Key Highlights Of Controversy

Published By: Suresh Pandey
Published: August 18, 2025 13:18:20 IST

Amid the ongoing allegations of ‘vote theft,’ the Opposition INDIA bloc is planning to move an impeachment motion against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar during the Monsoon session of Parliament, said sources. The move will escalate the confrontation between the Opposition and the Election Commission.

Yesterday, Rahul Gandhi again accused the poll body of large-scale voter fraud during the launch of the Voter Adhikar Rally in Sasaram, Bihar. However, at a press conference in Delhi, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar rebutted these allegations, saying that in such a transparent process, it would even be possible for any voter to steal votes.

As per the ANI report, Congress Rajya Sabha MP Syed Naseer Hussain said that the party is ready to use all democratic tools, including an impeachment motion if needed, though no formal discussions have taken place. “If there is a need, we will use all the weapons of democracy under the rules. We have not had any discussions (about impeachment) as of now, but if needed, we can do anything, “he said.

A day earlier, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said, “During the Lok Sabha elections, over one crore employees, more than 10 lakh booth-level agents, and over 20 lakh polling agents of candidates work for the electoral process. In such a transparent process, it would even be possible for any voter to steal votes.”

Taking a veiled dig at Rahul Gandhi, the CEC further said it is mandatory to submit a “Constitution oath” as a witness if he is not a voter of the constituency the complaint is being made. The Election Commission also asked Rahul Gandhi to either submit an affidavit within seven days or apologise for his allegations.

Process To Impeach Chief Election Commissioner 

Article 324 (5) mandates the process of the Chief Election Commissioner’s removal. It states, “The Chief Election Commissioner will be removed from his office only on the like grounds as a Judge of the Supreme Court.”

However, it also provided that any other Election Commissioner or a Regional Commissioner shall not be removed from office except on the recommendation of the Chief Election Commissioner. Election Commissioners have a tenure of six years, or up to the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier.

What Is The Process Of a Judge’s Removal?

In layman’s terms, impeachment refers to the parliamentary proceedings to examine the alleged misconduct or incapacity of a sitting judge and recommend his/her removal to the President.

Articles 124 and 217 of the Constitution of India explain the process of impeachment for the sitting judges of the Supreme Court and the High Court, respectively. A detailed procedure is given under the Judges Inquiry Act 1968.

Steps To Be Taken To Impeach A Judge, Similar For CEC’s Removal 

The procedure for the impeachment is given in the Judges’ Inquiry Act 1968.
1. To initiate the procedure, a motion can be introduced in either house of Parliament. The condition is that it must be signed by at least 100 members, if it is introduced in the Lok Sabha and by at least 50 members, if it is introduced in the Rajya Sabha. 
2. Then the motion, on the grounds for impeaching the judge, is introduced in the House, where it is signed. 
3. Following this, a detailed inquiry is done by a three-member committee against the alleged misconduct or incapacity of the judge.
4. Once the inquiry is done, the report is submitted to both Houses of Parliament for discussion and voting. Notably, the resolution must be passed by a ‘Special Majority’ which mandates (a) a majority of the total members of each house and (b)a 2/3rd majority of the members present and voting in each of the houses.
5. After the impeachment resolution is passed in both houses, the judge is officially removed by the President.

ALSO READ: EC To Rahul Gandhi: 7-Day Ultimatum In Vote Theft Case, Asked To Submit Data Or Apologise

Tags: CECCEC impeachmentelection commissionGyanesh Kumarindia

RELATED News

ECI Publishes Names Of 65 Lakh People Deleted From Draft Electoral Rolls, Direct Link To Check
Opposition Boycott Special Parliament Session On Shubhanshu Shukla in Lok Sabha, Shashi Tharoor On X
Why INDIA Bloc Plans To Move Impeachment Motion Against CEC?
(OUT) Nagaland Lottery Sambad 1 PM Result Today 18 August 2025 LIVE: Check Dear Dwarka Monday Lucky Draw Numbers 1st prize Rs 1 Crore, Full Winners List
Lodha Foundation Launches India’s First Privately Funded Mathematical Sciences Institute in Mumbai

LATEST NEWS

Aaron Pico Breaks Silence After UFC Debut Loss: ‘My Story Is Not Over’
Taylor Swift Breaks Silence On Happy Gilmore 2 Cameo Rumours: I Can Deny
Israel: IDF Says Armed Terrorist Cell Eliminated In This Key Area, All You Need To Know
Gold And Silver Price Today: Yellow Metal Rates Climb As Geopolitical Tensions Ease- Check Prices In Your City
The Bengal Files PC Turns Heated: Pallavi Joshi, Vivek Agnihotri Slam WB Govt, Call It An “Assault On Democracy”
Patrick Mahomes Speaks Out on Kareem Hunt’s Return: ‘One Bad Choice Doesn’t Define You’
Vladimir Putin’s Russia Wants This Key Ukrainian Region For Peace Deal: Here’s Why It Matters
Russia Strikes on Kharkiv Leaves One Child Dead, Seventeen Injured
F1: The Movie Finally Drops on OTT – Check Release Date, Platform & Streaming Details
Sunjay Kapur’s Sister Dubs Karisma Kapoor As ‘A Good Mother’ Amid Rs 30,000 Crore Family Feud
Opposition Plans To Move Impeachment Motion Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar: Here Are Key Highlights Of Controversy

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Opposition Plans To Move Impeachment Motion Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar: Here Are Key Highlights Of Controversy

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Opposition Plans To Move Impeachment Motion Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar: Here Are Key Highlights Of Controversy
Opposition Plans To Move Impeachment Motion Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar: Here Are Key Highlights Of Controversy
Opposition Plans To Move Impeachment Motion Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar: Here Are Key Highlights Of Controversy
Opposition Plans To Move Impeachment Motion Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar: Here Are Key Highlights Of Controversy

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?