Home > Explainer > Groomed, Trafficked, And Gang-Raped: Pakistani Grooming Gangs In The UK – What You Need To Know About Sexual Abuse Cases And The Latest Extradition Proposal

Groomed, Trafficked, And Gang-Raped: Pakistani Grooming Gangs In The UK – What You Need To Know About Sexual Abuse Cases And The Latest Extradition Proposal

Pakistan reportedly offers to accept convicted grooming gang members from the UK in exchange for extraditing two anti-government dissidents. The proposal, if accepted, could reopen debates on child abuse scandals and political asylum. Pakistani-origin offenders like Qari Abdul Rauf and Adil Khan are at the center of the controversial deal.

Pakistan proposes UK swap: convicted grooming gang members for exiled dissidents Shahzad Akbar and Adil Raja. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: December 8, 2025 10:30:53 IST

The Shehbaz Sharif government has reportedly offered to accept Pakistani-origin convicted sex offenders, famously known as ‘grooming gangs’ from Britain, in return for the extradition of two high-profile anti-government dissidents living in the UK.

According to a report, Pakistan has suggested a proposal to the United Kingdom that would allow the return of Pakistani-origin convicted grooming gang members, including Qari Abdul Rauf and Adil Khan, in exchange for Britain extraditing two critics of Asim Munir and the Pakistan government. The dissidents are Shahzad Akbar, former special assistant to ex-PM Imran Khan, and Adil Raja, a former Pakistani army officer turned whistleblower, according to US-based independent outlet Drop Site News, citing sources.

Both Akbar and Raja have lived in exile in the UK since April 2022, openly criticizing the hybrid military-civilian government of COAS Asim Munir and PM Shehbaz Sharif.

What Are Pakistani Grooming Gangs in the UK?

Grooming gangs in the UK were predominantly networks of Pakistani men who targeted vulnerable, mostly white, minor girls. The victims were groomed, trafficked, and gang-raped, with many threatened into silence. Some cases shocked the world due to the extreme scale of abuse. One girl was reportedly assaulted by 30–40 men in a single night.

Notable cases include the Hussain brothers, who abused dozens of girls, Louise Lowe (name changed), raped by over 100 men, a 16-year-old girl from Telford who was murdered along with her family, and Ruby (name changed), assaulted by 30–40 men in one night.

The Rochdale grooming case, dating back to 2012, remains one of the UK’s most politically sensitive child exploitation scandals. Despite repeated attempts by British authorities to deport convicted offenders, Pakistan refused, arguing they had renounced Pakistani citizenship and posed integration challenges.

What is The Proposal Pakistan is Proposing Around Grooming Gangs to UK?

The Drop Site News report surfaced days after Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met UK High Commissioner Jane Marriott on December 4 in Islamabad. Official briefings stated the discussions focused on “security cooperation,” tackling “fake news,” and repatriating undocumented Pakistanis.

While Dawn reported that both sides “discussed the return of Pakistanis illegally residing in the UK,” the media readouts did not mention grooming gang offenders specifically.

Sources cited by Drop Site News claim that Naqvi categorized the deportation of Rauf and Khan under the broader term of “Pakistanis illegally residing in the UK.” Naqvi also reportedly warned that Pakistan would not allow “slander and defamation against state institutions from those sitting abroad,” referencing Akbar and Raja.

If the proposal proceeds, Pakistan would issue travel documents for Rauf and Khan, who were stripped of UK citizenship in 2018 and rendered effectively stateless. Their deportation has stalled due to legal and nationality loopholes.

What is The UK Response As PM Keir Starmer Faces Political Pressure?

British PM Keir Starmer’s government has repeatedly pushed for the deportation of convicted grooming gang members, including Rauf and Khan. Since late 2024, Elon Musk amplified the grooming gang scandals on X, pledging to fund legal action against “corrupt officials.”

Under pressure, Starmer announced a statutory national inquiry in June 2025, though the investigation has stalled amid political controversies, including criticism that his Labour Party has failed to uphold women’s rights.

Currently, the UK and Pakistan lack a formal extradition treaty. However, Section 194 of the UK Extradition Act 2003 allows for ad hoc arrangements in exceptional cases.

Scale of the Abuse by Pakistani  Grooming Gangs in UK

Independent inquiries highlight the widespread impact of grooming gangs. A Telford inquiry estimated over 1,000 victims across 35 years, while a Rochdale investigation found that courts had sentenced around 40 men for sexual violence against 13 children between 2004 and 2013.

The report noted 96 men still posed potential risks to children, acknowledging this represented only a portion of those involved in abuse.

First published on: Dec 8, 2025 10:30 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.

QUICK LINKS