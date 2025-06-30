LIVE TV
kohli rohit Vijay Hazare Trophy delhi Temperature Operation Hawkeye Bill Clinton epstein files American soldiers killed Caribbean military buildup cybercrime India Election Commission India bangladesh
Serbia Anti-Govt Protests Explained in 10 Points: Here Is What We Know So Far

Serbia Anti-Govt Protests Explained in 10 Points: Here Is What We Know So Far

Mass protests have erupted across Serbia following months of public outrage over alleged government corruption and mismanagement. The tipping point was a fatal train station roof collapse in Novi Sad last November that reportedly killed 16 people. Since then, protests have only intensified, culminating in a massive rally in Belgrade over the weekend. Reports suggest around 140,000 people took to the streets on Saturday demanding snap elections and the resignation of President Aleksandar Vučić.

Serbia is witnessing some of its largest anti-government protests in over a decade, with tens of thousands taking to the streets demanding snap elections and accountability from President Aleksandar Vučić’s administration. (Reuters photo)
Serbia is witnessing some of its largest anti-government protests in over a decade, with tens of thousands taking to the streets demanding snap elections and accountability from President Aleksandar Vučić’s administration. (Reuters photo)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
December 20, 2025 10:14:38 IST

Serbia Anti-Govt Protests Explained in 10 Points: Here Is What We Know So Far

Huge protests were reported in Serbia over the weekend as demonstrators called for snap elections, while seeking government accountability and demanding justice. Here is what we know so far about what is happening in Serbia, why it matters and what we can expect next, based on reports published by DW, AFP and Reuters.

1. What are Serbians protesting?

Protests began in December 2024, following the collapse of a roof at a train station in Novi Sad that reportedly killed at least 16 individuals. The disaster, which many attributed to corruption and substandard construction, was a defining moment of public outrage against President Aleksandar Vučić’s 12 years in power.

2. What happened in Serbia over the weekend?

An estimated total of 140,000 Serbs gathered in the central Belgrade region on Saturday, demanding early polls. Later towards the evening, widespread clashes were reported between Serbian police and protesters. Reports suggest thousands blocked roads and bridges throughout the country on Sunday in a large-scale civil resistance movement.

3. What are the protesters demanding?

Serbian demonstrators are demanding snap elections, the release of arrested protesters and the end to what they say is rampant corruption of the government. Many student leaders took on Instagram, reportedly saying, “This is not a time for withdrawal.”

4. Serbia Protests: What’s the government’s role?

Refusing to resign or hold early elections, President Vučić recently told a state broadcaster, “Serbia has won, and you cannot defeat Serbia by violence as some wanted.”

He has also called the protesters “terrorists”, while accusing “foreign powers” of fuelling unrest in Serbia.

5. How many people have been arrested?

Police cited 77 arrests after Saturday’s protests, with 38 remaining in detention. Authorities have claimed that protesters assaulted state institutions, but students and organisers blame the government for what they say is repression.

6. Was there violence?

On Saturday evening, reports of flares, bottles and stones being hurled at the police emerged, with officers believed to have used tear gas and batons to disperse protesters. Meanwhile, Serbia’s Interior Minister Ivica Dačić vowed that the police would use all their powers to curb “attacks”.

7. What is the Scale of Serbia protests?

Organisers estimate the Saturday demonstration saw some 140,000 rally in Belgrade alone. The government, however, has maintained that it was 36,000. Blockades were reported Sunday night in a number of cities, with tents erected at intersections and trash cans used as barricades by students. 

8. What Is President Vučić’s Stance?

Even after a number of resignations from his cabinet earlier this year and increasing turmoil ever since, Vučić has asserted that there will be no elections before 2027.

9. Who is backing the protesters?

Serbs from all sections of society—from students to teachers and from farmers to civil society organizations—have all joined the opposition parties for nationwide demonstrations in recent days.

10. What happens next?

More public displays of resistance are expected in the coming days as organisers are reportedly planning more protests so as to escalate demonstrations unless demands are met.

WATCH: Massive Anti-Government Rally Rocks Belgrade Streets

First published on: Jun 30, 2025 3:22 PM IST
Serbia Anti-Govt Protests Explained in 10 Points: Here Is What We Know So Far

